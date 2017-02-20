February 20th, 2017, 09:16 pm helyanwe89 Supergirl 2x14 Promo Source Tagged: supergirl (cw), television - cw, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2020 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-02-21 04:18 am (UTC)
I like Winn and the alien woman.
I miss M'gann and James.
I don't love this season like I loved season 1. The CW curse is in full effect. I thought it would at least take until season 3 to fully settle in and ruin it.
The show also in general needs to focus more on the non-superhero part of Kara's life and it's kind of an issue across the Arrowverse. I really want something a bit more like Smallville, where Clark's job was a huge part of his life.
I wonder if they're bringing "Jeremiah" (cause either it's not him, he's being hypnotised/forced or it is him and he's leading Cadmus pretending to still be on their side?) back so we'll be able to have scenes with him and Terri Hatcher? lol Cause they've got to get them together at least once somehow!
This episode was kinda weak overall, though I did like Mxy and laughed when he kept singing from Aladdin since he was the genie in OUAT:Wonderland lol I assume they probably did that on purpose.
I think the problem with this season is that there isn't really an overextending arc? I mean there is and it's Cadmus but they're such a non-entity right now?
I'm wondering if Terri Hatcher's character might be the head big bad from Cadmus and Lillian actually isn't. Or I guess she could be an evil Daxian that reveals the fact that Mon-El is the (shady?) Daxon prince?
Unless the low grade reboot Stryker from MK is the "official" costume. In which case, no gracias.
They keep treating my man James like he doesn't matter and shoving yt love interests in my face and I'm just so Tired.