This season has been a disappointment. I haven't even caught up. After that kiss, I don't know if I will Reply

Thread

Link

I think I'm gonna drop this after the musical crossover, it's just become too infuriating. Reply

Thread

Link

Same. It's far from what it was in season 1. Now it's just another boring white young adult CW drama and am not here for that.



Edited at 2017-02-21 04:18 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate Blandsome (as Mxyzptlk so amazingly put lol) and I can't get over my annoyance with Floriana Lima's casting anymore that I roll my eyes through Sanvers scenes on her end. I'm happy for my bby Alex though.



I like Winn and the alien woman.

I miss M'gann and James.



I don't love this season like I loved season 1. The CW curse is in full effect. I thought it would at least take until season 3 to fully settle in and ruin it. Reply

Thread

Link

I just need them to start treating Sanvers normal, well all the couples normal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As expected they're phasing out Jimmy. He went from being a crucial part of Supergirl's life and team to the typical black boss seen a few minutes an episode to some masked guy who's an annoyance of Supergirls. Now it's starting to feel like they're setting him up as the big death of the season. Reply

Thread

Link

I really need the show to figure out what to do with James. I can kind of understand that because they lost Cat Grant they decided not to show Kara at work much but they really need to find a way to integrate him better with the rest of the characters. He's the odd man out right now, and it's just not working.



The show also in general needs to focus more on the non-superhero part of Kara's life and it's kind of an issue across the Arrowverse. I really want something a bit more like Smallville, where Clark's job was a huge part of his life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They did his character dirty. Along with dropping Karolsen, so they could pimp out Karamel to entice new viewers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They are Laurel Lancing him straight up. It's like deja vu. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I rewatched season 1 this month and I miss it so much. COME BACK CAT GRANT! (except don't because Calista is waaaay too good for this CW shit) Reply

Thread

Link

The fight between Mon-El and Kara at the DEO is the most chemistry they've had so far lol Chris Wood is a cutie so I can't be mad but really the two of them together is lacking?



I wonder if they're bringing "Jeremiah" (cause either it's not him, he's being hypnotised/forced or it is him and he's leading Cadmus pretending to still be on their side?) back so we'll be able to have scenes with him and Terri Hatcher? lol Cause they've got to get them together at least once somehow!



This episode was kinda weak overall, though I did like Mxy and laughed when he kept singing from Aladdin since he was the genie in OUAT:Wonderland lol I assume they probably did that on purpose.



I think the problem with this season is that there isn't really an overextending arc? I mean there is and it's Cadmus but they're such a non-entity right now?

I'm wondering if Terri Hatcher's character might be the head big bad from Cadmus and Lillian actually isn't. Or I guess she could be an evil Daxian that reveals the fact that Mon-El is the (shady?) Daxon prince? Reply

Thread

Link

They really dropped the ball on the overarching arc. Kara and fam. find out that daddy dearest is alive and they just go on with their lives as if they'd never heard the news. Majority of the season has been filler since they've been using Kara/Mon-El as the main plotline. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm still looking forward to seeing Mon-El's "official" costume.



Unless the low grade reboot Stryker from MK is the "official" costume. In which case, no gracias. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not sure I've ever gone from 'I love this show' to 'I'm over this shit' as fast as I have with Supergirl.



They keep treating my man James like he doesn't matter and shoving yt love interests in my face and I'm just so Tired. Reply

Thread

Link

It was a good episode but Winns subplot was boring as hell and should've been dropped. Should been replaced with more Kara/Mr.M. Reply

Thread

Link

I still think they are doing James so dirty and was pissed when they killed Kara/James...but unlike the consensus around here I don't hate Mon-El (maybe cause i liked him on the vampire diaries). and i've found the show a lot more enjoyable to watch since it went to the cw. I struggled to get through the first season. Reply

Thread

Link

Giving the DEO a spiffy new lair and overbloating the cast has hurt the show. Its the same problem The Flash has - once your hero is too overpowered, you get lackluster resolution to the villains of the week. With the cast being so big, the show feels rushed, especially the battles Reply

Thread

Link

Supergirl needs to part ways with the DEO tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really hate all the Mon-el and Kara scenes. Like from the guy she dated in season 1 to him. it's a SUPER down grade. He is only willing to help ppl if she is in danger. Reply

Thread

Link