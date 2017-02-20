February 20th, 2017, 04:30 pm cecilia_tallis Homeland 6x06 Promo & Clips - "The Return" Homeland, Season 6, Episode 6: Carrie follows a lead. Saul meets an old friend. Keane takes a stand. (airs Feb 26, 2017)source, 2, 3 Tagged: claire danes, homeland (showtime), television - showtime, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 55 comments Add comment
But I loved Carrie actually finding the pictures and making the connection -- that was so vintage Homeland; instead of annoyingly dragging it out for 3-4 episodes, they just had her figure out the thing right away and now we're going to move ahead with it. I'm not rly sure what's going on (I forgot about Javadi, for one thing), but I get the impression that this is all being engineered by Dar Adal to discredit the PEOTUS, somehow? Maybe?
The fake Alex Jones was pretty funny. Catch 'em in BEEEED with a goblin!!