The Bachelor: Nick does hometowns

Im going to be out of town for the finale, which is infuriating since this is the first season I've watched in like 8 years.



but for the most part, the last few episodes have been ridiculous (both in content and in boredom) so I'll watch Women Tell All and be happy Reply

Tonight we will finally meet Raquel and learn the secret of the cheese pasta!!! Reply

I CAN'T WAIT Reply

Cant wait to try that amazing recipe Reply

OMG IM SO EXCITE Reply

Yaaaaaaaaaas I'm so ready!!



OT but the water is out in my apartment because they're fixing a major leak in my complex so several other units don't have water either. It's not being fixed until tomorrow sometime -_- Reply

Now that we know who the new Bachleorette is and he got rid of my other faves I'm so underwhelmed



Truth be told I need Nick to not propose to anyone. I think that would come full circle for his story arc Reply

I'm living it up a few timezones away, so I won't be watching tonight.



Drink heavily for me! Reply

Hope he ends up alone! Reply

I mean even if he picks someone he will end up alone anyway. None of these relationships will last. Reply

Did the first ever bachelorette Trista end up staying with Ryan? They're the only ones who ever seemed genuine to me Reply

Nick/Alone for the win Reply

i got only 10 pts last week :( Reply

I'm doing so bad lol Reply

I keep forgetting to answer the questions oop. Oh well! Reply

Come through Corrine. Can't wait to see the mess that's in store for tonight. Reply

Yay so glad this post is up in time!! Can't wait to watch with you guys!



Should I get some wine?? Reply

Of course you should! Reply

I only hesitate because I imbibed the past couple nights as well...but whatever I'm on vacation. Reply

I honestly loathe Nick. Watching this season... he seems incapable of emotion or genuine human interaction. I can't believe he is 36 and like, courting 23 year olds on TV. Reply

He's so awkward with his constant mumbling and avoiding eye contact Reply

The age diff with most the girls is so fucking creepy/makes me think he's still not looking for something serious Reply

That's why I like that Rachel and Vanessa have made it so far because at least they're in their 30s (if I recall? I know Rachel is and I'm pretty sure Vanessa is too) Reply

there's no way in hell i buy that guy is looking for anything remotely serious. which is all the more reason he should pick Corinne Reply

i know... raven and corinne are the same age iirc, and rachel and vanessa are really similar in age Reply

Yeah at this point I don't want any of them with him... let alone I don't think he has a genuine connection with any of them. Reply

He is terrible. He really shouldn't have done this AGAIN. Especially after Jen. Poor girl doesn't even get a mention Reply

I'm just excited for hometowns. Reply

Honestly even Corrine is too good for him Reply

she is. she's got money, a career (i guess), a personal assistant (nanny)-- she could easily loop her bachelor "fame" into a social media presence- make money repping companies on IG or whatever. nick's turned a bachelor run into a long term thing, he clearly wants to be famous and I think she'd be the one to get him there.



that all said i'm sure he'll pick someone "sensible" that will get sick of taking care of him eventually (i hope) Reply

Yeah it seems like she plays up the vapidness a little bit, which is smart tbh, it got her more screentime. She wouldnt have made it this far without the persona she created. Reply

Nick was a terrible choice for the bachelor. Reply

i wish he'd end up with corinne Reply

