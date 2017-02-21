#thankyoumattdamon: A response to white saviour nonsense
- Matt Damon is currently starring in 'The Great Wall', a movie about the world wonder in the setting of Ancient China. Used to defend The Middle Kingdom against monsters
- Matt believes whitewashing is when white actors put on makeup to play another race
- He doesn't believe he has done so in this movie because the character is white
- the hashtag #thankyoumattdamon was started to show respect to the Asian actor for all he has done for the asian community
Matt Damon warned me before eating the xiao long bao that was too hot #thankyoumattdamon— Christopher Huang (@chr1shuang) February 16, 2017
Sun Tzu didn't know war could be an art until he saw Matt Damon descended from the heavens riding a dragon. #ThankYouMattDamon— Jimmy Lee (@JimmyQuantum) February 18, 2017
Even though his parents wanted him to be a nurse or an engineer, Matt Damon pursed his dream & became a successful actor. #ThankYouMattDamon— Joel Quizon (@joelquiz) February 16, 2017
I <3 that Matt Damon had dual roles in Harold and Kumar go to White Castle, finally progressing Asian identitiesinfilm#thankyoumattdamon— Paul Lao (@PaulLaojokes) February 16, 2017
Matt Damon takes off his shoes -- and puts on slippers -- when he enters Your house. #ThankYouMattDamon— Angry Asian Man (@angryasianman) February 16, 2017
ONTD, what are you thankful of Matt Damon for?
or should it be a different name for that time
Matt damon can shove his whitesplaining ways up his own ass.
I'm so sick of white people explaining shit in rl too, this know it all preachy asshole at work kept trying to speak over me when I was talking about asian grocery shopping at T&T. Like please lady, please explain to the lunch table how you are also taiwanese and so that's why you have an affinity for this chain...oh wait.
fuck i hate white weeaboos sfm
I tried to take Japanese in high school, and though I like anime as much as the next Japanese dude, I was baffled because I just wanted to learn my father's language but I got a bunch of white kids doing Final Fantasy skits for projects and going to class in cosplay????
my experience on here has been white weeaboos claiming to know more about japanese culture than i do (mostly to defend whitewashing or some other white celeb being a mess) bc they spent a semester abroad in japan like the fuck outta here with that
Man, both those posts were a trip and a half. I'm so glad we got educated about what we should be offended by!! How else would we have known what racism looks like!!
also if i had a dollar for every time white people explained sushi to me i could afford to retire to a private island
but seriously, people who wear their outside shoes in the house will never not disgust me. wtf is wrong w/ y'all?
Also the thought of Matt Damon reading the Atlantic and being all sad makes me happy. It's a shame cause I used to LOVE him.
That said, I did see The Great Wall this weekend because I have no taste, and it wasn't nearly as cringeworthy as I thought it was going to be. I'm not quite sure how to articulate this, but it really felt like a Chinese-led collaboration with Hollywood (I believe it was produced by a Chinese studio?), the goal being to appeal to both Chinese and Western audiences. Matt Damon's character is essentially a vehicle for the Western audience to watch a Chinese movie - there are exactly three white characters, with two of them barely doing anything, and much of the dialogue is spoken in Chinese with English subtitles.
Matt Damon's character also isn't really a white savior, at least not as I understand it, although I'm sure there are way more informed interpretations of his role out there, and I'd be curious to hear what other people thought of him. [Spoiler (click to open)]Even though he kills one of the monsters at the beginning, and everyone is in shock because they can't believe someone was able to do that, it's soon revealed that he was just lucky because he happened to be carrying a magnetic rock, and the monsters are weakened by the magnets (lol). The other characters bring him in on the fight because he's a good archer and because he unintentionally brought them the magnet, but it comes across as them acknowledging his skill and deciding that he can join their equally talented soldiers, not that he's actually better than them.
I also loved Commander Lin and was so excited when [Spoiler (click to open)]she became the leader of the army. And they narrowly averted a romance with her and Matt Damon! Thanks, guys!
Anyway, sorry for the essay, but I was pleasantly surprised by the movie, which btw had *gorgeous* visuals. Unfortunately, I think the US advertising for it, while understandably focusing on Matt Damon, made it look really problematic. And maybe it still is - I'm not the right person to make that call. But I don't think it was quite what I expected or what the advertisements made it look like.
Did anyone else see it?
If he had just shut up it would have blown over tbh, but his dumb ass really showed itself and how ignorant he is.
that's always an excuse people said the same shit about scarjo
I used to love him and Ben a few years ago. I wanted them to tag team me and all that. Now my threesome offer that they didn't even know about is off the table!
Omg lmao the slipper one, I feel it on a cellular level. I remember having to explain to my American roommates that I have a no shoes in the house policy. They didn't get it and we ended up compromising so that you could only wear shoes in the shared spaces, but I would throw a slipper at whoever walked in my room with shoes on.
For showing us how to grow potatoes in our own shit.
I've also seen reviews saying that most the movie is spent having White Man marvel at how much better the Chinese army is than his and that in a lot of ways he's kind of portrayed as the dumb barbaric foreigner...it sounds nice and I kind of want to see where they'll go from here in the movie does well
like...how long till the Chinese studio starts pushing the white guy to the side role and then to no role at all??? Cause I assume that's what they're going for...