thankyoumattdamon: A response to white saviour nonsense

Stop White Men 2017 Reply

Thread

Link

hope this tag spreads again when ghost in the shell comes out

or should it be a different name for that time Reply

Thread

Link

#ThanksScarJo? It's the same concept and it'd piss her off seeing she hates "ScarJo". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

then lets hope that happens Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She hates the nickname ScarJo? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson are my favorite Asian couple. #ThankYouMattDamon — Andrew Nguyen (@andrewnguyening) February 16, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

Emma Stone is crying in a corner somewhere. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Red haired stepchild tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

screaming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm chinese and my mom said she wanted to watch this lmfao. but i think it was for andy lau, not matt.



can someone just compile the luhan parts in a vid and send it to me??? Reply

Thread

Link

Every time I see Matt Demon in the Stella Artois commercial, I just roll my eyes. What a moron. Reply

Thread

Link

it's kinda fitting tho: a shitty celeb for a shitty beer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This hashtag had me cackling the other day. And then ofc there were some white ppl who didn't know what it was about and gave earnest thanks to Matt Damon. Reply

Thread

Link

nnnn the slippers one



Matt damon can shove his whitesplaining ways up his own ass.



I'm so sick of white people explaining shit in rl too, this know it all preachy asshole at work kept trying to speak over me when I was talking about asian grocery shopping at T&T. Like please lady, please explain to the lunch table how you are also taiwanese and so that's why you have an affinity for this chain...oh wait. Reply

Thread

Link

as a japanese american i am 200% done with white weeaboos speaking over me, including on this site



fuck i hate white weeaboos sfm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg white weeaboos



I tried to take Japanese in high school, and though I like anime as much as the next Japanese dude, I was baffled because I just wanted to learn my father's language but I got a bunch of white kids doing Final Fantasy skits for projects and going to class in cosplay???? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol wtaf



my experience on here has been white weeaboos claiming to know more about japanese culture than i do (mostly to defend whitewashing or some other white celeb being a mess) bc they spent a semester abroad in japan like the fuck outta here with that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean, in two of the last race/racism posts where people used racist expressions, white ONTD people told us asians and latinos what to feel offended by. i admire their dedication tbh!!! (/s) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Man, both those posts were a trip and a half. I'm so glad we got educated about what we should be offended by!! How else would we have known what racism looks like!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We all know that the ultimate judge of whether something is offensive or not is whether people who are unaffected by the racism in question think it's offensive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Informing you about how your own culture works is one of the favourite pastimes of white people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i was at work and some white girl was explaining ~why japanese people dress so wacky ~ to an enraptured audience of white men and every time i tried to interject they just ignored me lmfao



also if i had a dollar for every time white people explained sushi to me i could afford to retire to a private island Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol yas the tweet from @angryasianman! so important



but seriously, people who wear their outside shoes in the house will never not disgust me. wtf is wrong w/ y'all? Reply

Thread

Link

it's like he keeps trying to outdo himself in white guy-itude Reply

Thread

Link

Hope mainstream movie fans can now see him for his true smug, celebrity bullshit self. Reply

Thread

Link





Also the thought of Matt Damon reading the Atlantic and being all sad makes me happy. It's a shame cause I used to LOVE him. I liked this timeline article. http://www.vulture.com/2017/02/all-t he-ways-matt-damon-has-defending-his-gre at-wall-casting.html Also the thought of Matt Damon reading the Atlantic and being all sad makes me happy. It's a shame cause I used to LOVE him. Reply

Thread

Link

And it is so pleasurable that the movie is bombing in 🇺🇸 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao can't wait to see his response to the hashtag, he's such an arrogant idiot



Edited at 2017-02-21 01:12 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

He'd probably be like Mark Ruffalo and be glad we're having this conversation Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I could have sworn I read the director said Damon's role was never written for an Asian actor. It was always meant to be a white savior character Reply

Thread

Link

He did say that. Also, that Matt is one of several important characters in the film. I was waiting for someone to see it for more specifics and the comment below you goes more in depth about the actual film. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he did say that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





That said, I did see The Great Wall this weekend because I have no taste, and it wasn't nearly as cringeworthy as I thought it was going to be. I'm not quite sure how to articulate this, but it really felt like a Chinese-led collaboration with Hollywood (I believe it was produced by a Chinese studio?), the goal being to appeal to both Chinese and Western audiences. Matt Damon's character is essentially a vehicle for the Western audience to watch a Chinese movie - there are exactly three white characters, with two of them barely doing anything, and much of the dialogue is spoken in Chinese with English subtitles.



Matt Damon's character also isn't really a white savior, at least not as I understand it, although I'm sure there are way more informed interpretations of his role out there, and I'd be curious to hear what other people thought of him. [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Even though he kills one of the monsters at the beginning, and everyone is in shock because they can't believe someone was able to do that, it's soon revealed that he was just lucky because he happened to be carrying a magnetic rock, and the monsters are weakened by the magnets (lol). The other characters bring him in on the fight because he's a good archer and because he unintentionally brought them the magnet, but it comes across as them acknowledging his skill and deciding that he can join their equally talented soldiers, not that he's actually better than them.



I also loved Commander Lin and was so excited when [ Spoiler (click to open) ] she became the leader of the army. And they narrowly averted a romance with her and Matt Damon! Thanks, guys!



Anyway, sorry for the essay, but I was pleasantly surprised by the movie, which btw had *gorgeous* visuals. Unfortunately, I think the US advertising for it, while understandably focusing on Matt Damon, made it look really problematic. And maybe it still is - I'm not the right person to make that call. But I don't think it was quite what I expected or what the advertisements made it look like.



Did anyone else see it?



Edited at 2017-02-21 01:16 am (UTC) Lmaooo @ Matt Damon's definition of whitewashing.That said, I did see The Great Wall this weekend because I have no taste, and it wasn't nearly as cringeworthy as I thought it was going to be. I'm not quite sure how to articulate this, but it really felt like a Chinese-led collaboration with Hollywood (I believe it was produced by a Chinese studio?), the goal being to appeal to both Chinese and Western audiences. Matt Damon's character is essentially a vehicle for the Western audience to watch a Chinese movie - there are exactly three white characters, with two of them barely doing anything, and much of the dialogue is spoken in Chinese with English subtitles.Matt Damon's character also isn't really a white savior, at least not as I understand it, although I'm sure there are way more informed interpretations of his role out there, and I'd be curious to hear what other people thought of him.I also loved Commander Lin and was so excited whenAnyway, sorry for the essay, but I was pleasantly surprised by the movie, which btw had *gorgeous* visuals. Unfortunately, I think the US advertising for it, while understandably focusing on Matt Damon, made it look really problematic. And maybe it still is - I'm not the right person to make that call. But I don't think it was quite what I expected or what the advertisements made it look like.Did anyone else see it? Reply

Thread

Link

you're right tho. this is supposed to be the first of MANY projects like this bc china is trying to angle in on the hollywood market. the movie was never really gonna be about matt damon saving anyone or anything; it was always gonna be about china putting itself in the best light it can. it's been gearing up to this for years now from transformers filming and advertising in mainland china to marvel making china exclusive scenes in some of it's movies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, the info on the film made it pretty clear it's less white savior and more white guy along for the ride.



If he had just shut up it would have blown over tbh, but his dumb ass really showed itself and how ignorant he is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

whenever i bring this up, people come at me like 'but it was the chinese people who asked him to join this film! not whitewashing at all!' Reply

Thread

Link

yeah a girl i know said this to me and i didnt have the energy to deal with her

that's always an excuse people said the same shit about scarjo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used to love him and Ben a few years ago. I wanted them to tag team me and all that. Now my threesome offer that they didn't even know about is off the table! Reply

Thread

Link

Omg lmao the slipper one, I feel it on a cellular level. I remember having to explain to my American roommates that I have a no shoes in the house policy. They didn't get it and we ended up compromising so that you could only wear shoes in the shared spaces, but I would throw a slipper at whoever walked in my room with shoes on. Reply

Thread

Link

ONTD, what are you thankful of Matt Damon for?



For showing us how to grow potatoes in our own shit.



Reply

Thread

Link

I'm still torn on seeing this movie, like, I know that a white man lead is always awful but there's a reason the Chinese studio picked him, they got a long term plan.



I've also seen reviews saying that most the movie is spent having White Man marvel at how much better the Chinese army is than his and that in a lot of ways he's kind of portrayed as the dumb barbaric foreigner...it sounds nice and I kind of want to see where they'll go from here in the movie does well



like...how long till the Chinese studio starts pushing the white guy to the side role and then to no role at all??? Cause I assume that's what they're going for... Reply

Thread

Link

Chinese studios are going to do this as long as they can get us in seats. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





thank you matt damon, and thanks also to those constantly galloping to the defense of the white actors - particularly actresses - who take asian roles by reminding us that we should really be blaming the suits bc poor scarjo and tilda and emma are just struggling to make it in this industry that hates conventionally attractive white women :((( Reply

Thread

Link