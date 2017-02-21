Kai from EXO

#thankyoumattdamon: A response to white saviour nonsense

  • Matt Damon is currently starring in 'The Great Wall', a movie about the world wonder in the setting of Ancient China. Used to defend The Middle Kingdom against monsters

  • Matt believes whitewashing is when white actors put on makeup to play another race

  • He doesn't believe he has done so in this movie because the character is white

  • the hashtag #thankyoumattdamon was started to show respect to the Asian actor for all he has done for the asian community




ONTD, what are you thankful of Matt Damon for?
