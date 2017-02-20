The View talks about President's Day and Lindsay Lohan

My favorite President will be whatever progressive figure will destroy Trump and his fuckery. Reply

I hope it's a woman tbh to destroy trumps legacy of what he "built up". In a dream world it would be Michelle Obama. Or Martha Stewart. Or Rosie. Reply

i'm still not over the pederasty news



it's been really hard to follow this weekend's news cycle and jewish community centres were evacuated today and immigration detention centres are packed and just everything feels so overwhelming Reply

Ivanka Trump of all people tweeted her support for the Jewish community, which makes me wonder how long it'll take her dad to disown her. Reply

she's jewish (converted orthodox to marry her husband) and she n her husband say they're shomer shabbat so i mean if he was gonna disown her i think it would have happened before the wedding/conversion Reply

Fuck Ivanka Trump. Reply

eh her entire shtick is that she's the "reasonable" voice in the trump administration, like when she & jared leaked that they stopped him from making an executive order dismantling nationwide gay marriage Reply

mte everything is terrible and overwhelming and it's exhausting and stressful. and i can't believe trump has only been in office for a MONTH it feels like so much more. Reply

All Presidents are flawed, but I appreciated much of what FDR did. I liked his welfare / New Deal programs. Reply

The New Deal may be the best goddamn thing to happen to America IMHO. Reply

I don't get to post or interact here as often as I'd like (my work's Internet securities won't let me comment on LJ) but I did notice you and I always tend to agree on a lot of things! Reply

Which would be considered raging socialism now, sigh. Reply

IA Reply

He's got to be right near the top of my list. Not that he wasn't flawed, but the programs that he rolled in are still so significant. Reply

Merkin Muffley Reply

Apparently sweeping immigration reform and a new travel ban could be implemented as early as this evening.



Edited at 2017-02-21 12:50 am (UTC) Reply

great just fucking great Reply

I feel like the following gif is me lately: Reply

wtf are they gonna try this time :( Reply

Good grief :/// Reply

wonderful Reply

breaking out my rosary brb Reply

“Now, that’s what I call a nice question,” said Trump to this 19-year-old New York reporter who asked about Melania https://t.co/Ror6Y1ENPr — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 19, 2017





Edited at 2017-02-21 12:55 am (UTC) a 19 year old made up his own news station and has white house press credentials. this administration is such a joke. Reply

looks 30 Reply

You're far too generous. Homeboy looks like he's pushing 40~ Reply

I mean, I probably *should* have guessed that Jeff Gannons would become totally normal, but I really didn't consider it Reply

Is him being 19 an #AlternativeFact? Reply

wow Reply

i still cant get over that he has his tie tucked into his pants. Reply

What could have been...



Edited at 2017-02-21 12:57 am (UTC) Reply

We definitely lost a lot of potential with JFK and RFK. Reply

yea juzt think o the many other sex tapes they cud have made together Reply

I wonder if one of his various mistresses would've ever come out and expose him or someone leak out that he was high as a kite while running the country. Reply

I often wonder where the country would be if RFK hadn't been killed. Would the '68 DNC still have been a shit show? Would he have gotten the nomination? Would he have beat Nixon? What would an RFK administration look like? Reply

Teddy Roosevelt, for creating the national park system that the republicans are trying to demolish, and his troublemaker daughter Alice, who he said once "I can be the president, or I can look after Alice, I cannot do both." Reply

Of course he was an avid imperialist and racist... Reply

and history is filled with them, doesn't make it less interesting Reply

idk who my favorite is. perhaps FDR. Hoover was ahead of his time with "alternative facts" when he flat out said "no one is starving" during the depression when people were literally fainting in the streets. and hospitals were like um well ya actually this is how many people are malnourished and have died. what a predecessor for trump and kellyanne and sean. Reply

ONTD, who's your least fave president (aside from the one guy I won't dignify with the title)?



Andrew Jackson was pretty awful. Reply

Reagan. Always and forever Reagan. Reply

My mom will forever hate Reagan because she was hoping to work with low-income families as a lawyer when she left law school and she graduated right when Reagan cut funding to programs she wanted to work for. Reply

ilu Reply

yep Reply

Ugh. Fuck Reagan. Reply

The current reality star guy who shall not be named. i wish i was american so i could do something but i feel powerless over here Reply

Dubya was a real treat. 1,000+ people slaughtered in a two hour period on American soil, Operation Iraqi Freedom, the War in Afghanistan, Hurricane Katrina, his brother stealing the election for him, crashing the US economy, taking America's debt to new heights, etc. Reply

i hate reagan sfm it's not even funny. thewooooooooorstjeanralphio.gif even a lot of democrats seem to paint him as a kind, good president and i'm just like ???? can you not. reality/movie stars do NOT good presidents make. ahem.



i hate hoover as well, for reasons in my comment i mentioned above. he thought that people should be helped through the depression by their local governments and charities which is great and all except for the fact that it was a major crisis. the state governments couldn't do it on their own but he wasn't for the federal government getting involved to help out its own citizens. and then flat out denying that people were starving...go to hell bish. Reply

Yeah, the one in office wins this by default but other than that, Reagan. Reply

pretty much every modern pres with an R next to their name has been god awful (maybe except eisenhower? idk much about him) Reply

Jackson for sure, with Reagan a real close second. Reply

I really like FDR. Reply

It sucks that the New Deal was distributed as unevenly as it was due to racist Southern Democrats. Reply

fdr needs to come back from the dead, comic book style. save us franky!! Reply

But would he also turn away Syrian refugees tho? Reply

seeing so many people fawn over him is really off-putting for me personally, his government was the one that didn't grant my family asylum and left them to be murdered by nazis and later the soviets so he can fuck off imo Reply

All presidents are flawed so it's hard to pick a favorite but I went through a Kennedy ~phase~ in high school. It wasn't so much that he was my favorite rather, I found him (and his family) the most intriguing. Reply

