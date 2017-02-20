[movie] legobatman: joker

The View talks about President's Day and Lindsay Lohan



Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sara Haines, Whoopi Goldberg, Jedediah Bila

Today's topics:
Happy President's Day and Obama
Lindsay Lohan talks about activism, addiction, and Mean Girls
Darrell Hammond talks about 45










Who is your favorite American President?

