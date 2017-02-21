Kai from EXO

Leonardo Nam: From Homelessness to Westworld

thandie-newton-leonardo-nam-westworld-hbo

  • Born in Argentina, grew up in Australia

  • Wanted to become an actor, left for New York with only $200

  • Slept in the park

  • First role was in 'Shakespeare In The Park', it wasn't a lead role

  • He also landed a role in 'The Perfect Score' and had to decide with role to go with

  • He brought the issue up with the casting director of Shakespeare In The Park

  • She said ‘Leo, you’re Spear Carrier #2 and this is a lead role in the film. You know Leo, I’m not going to see an Asian Hamlet. I’m just not. I’m not going to go see a black Hamlet or anything like that. I will see Denzel Washington as Hamlet. I will see Viola Davis as Hamlet. I will see Leonardo Nam.”

  • He then starred in 'Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift', 'The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants 2', then Westworld

  • On the topic of spoilers, he says that certain people only know certain storylines

  • In his case, he only knew the storyline of Meave

Source
