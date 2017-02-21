Leonardo Nam: From Homelessness to Westworld
- Born in Argentina, grew up in Australia
- Wanted to become an actor, left for New York with only $200
- Slept in the park
- First role was in 'Shakespeare In The Park', it wasn't a lead role
- He also landed a role in 'The Perfect Score' and had to decide with role to go with
- He brought the issue up with the casting director of Shakespeare In The Park
- She said ‘Leo, you’re Spear Carrier #2 and this is a lead role in the film. You know Leo, I’m not going to see an Asian Hamlet. I’m just not. I’m not going to go see a black Hamlet or anything like that. I will see Denzel Washington as Hamlet. I will see Viola Davis as Hamlet. I will see Leonardo Nam.”
- He then starred in 'Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift', 'The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants 2', then Westworld
- On the topic of spoilers, he says that certain people only know certain storylines
- In his case, he only knew the storyline of Meave
kinda ot, but it's annoying thandie didn't win anything.
I've read this four times and I still don't get what the casting director was saying?
Thandie's "My baby!" tweet in reference to him/Felix is one of the cutest things I've seen come out of the casts' social media. (That and all the dubsmashes obv)