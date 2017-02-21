Leonardo Nam: From Homelessness to Westworld

who knew the perfect score would be full of so many stars Reply

Felix is such an idiotic cutie, I want more of him, and him and the Kween in S02.

Someone post the gif of Felix wondering for a second if he's a host. That precious idiot <3

wow. he was great on the show.



kinda ot, but it's annoying thandie didn't win anything.

she was really overlooked smh

yeah that was disappointing to me as well, she was my favourite on the show her scenes were always so gripping and she made her character's arc so compelling to watch.

She got a Critics Choice, but I was expecting more :( Maybe she'll get an Emmy.

She said 'Leo, you're Spear Carrier #2 and this is a lead role in the film. You know Leo, I'm not going to see an Asian Hamlet. I'm just not. I'm not going to go see a black Hamlet or anything like that. I will see Denzel Washington as Hamlet. I will see Viola Davis as Hamlet. I will see Leonardo Nam."



I've read this four times and I still don't get what the casting director was saying?



Edited at 2017-02-21 12:30 am (UTC)

same. maybe the last part is him talking?

OK, that would make sense, if the first four sentences are the casting director and the last 3 sentences are his response. If that's the case, it needs quotation marks around the casting director's words.

I think he's trying to encourage him to do the movie so when he wants to do Shakespeare people will actually see it because he'll be a name? Because right now he's "just an asian" instead of "FAMOUS ASIAN GUY" (ie no one will see Black Hamlet, they'll see DENZEL'S Hamlet or whatev)

i took it to mean that they wont be casting asian or black hamlet but denzel and viola can do it because of name regardless of race

But it also says "I will see Leonardo Nam" and at that point, he wasn't famous at all.

Yeah she's telling him to take the role and become famous

She's encouraging him to take the lead film role so he can become a name like Denzel & Violet, where people will go see things for him.

He was in sisterhood of the traveling pants 1 & 2

Wow, I did not realize he played Brian when I was watching Westworld but now I recognize the name.

I love Felix dumb compasionate ass. I hope he gets more roles

Thandie's "My baby!" tweet in reference to him/Felix is one of the cutest things I've seen come out of the casts' social media. (That and all the dubsmashes obv)

still dg why he did what maeve said

I don't even watch the show but I have a soft spot for him :)

Aw I remember him from The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. I should check out Westworld.

He was so fucking hot in the sequel:

and now i have a reason to watch it

Felix, my bae! 😚

He made his character believable and that was no easy task because Felix had to do a lot of things that made absolutely no logical sense, but had to happen in order for the plot to play out.

they just needed to add in something about him wanting to see what they were capable of doing but not being able to because of protocol. they kind of showed it with him manipulating the bird but should have explored it further so people could see his intentions were driven more out of curiosity than stupidity.

His body was so on-point in Sisterhood 2.

are we even going to see him in season 2? there's no way he's not dead or arrested or something.

