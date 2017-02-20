Kim K's "celebrity" friend Jonathan Cheban shames people on Instagram

Is he really as close to Kim as he thinks he is just wondering. Reply

Thread

Link

ive heard that he only sees her when they're filming for KUWTK Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it has no room to talk, it is one of the most hideous vile people ever. Reply

Thread

Link

Isn't he 40 something? Reply

Thread

Link

..why is he just commenting on her page..? are we sure there isnt more backstory to this? seems kind random even for an asshole Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder if she trolled him first and he retaliated and took it too far? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ya... cause who just goes on 1 random person's page and comments on multiple post insulting them?? esp if you have the following he does... like makes zerooo sense to me?... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her username, probably. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He will go after people for things as little as saying someone that he doesn't like looks nice. He is always searching his own name or Kim's name on Twitter. I've seen him attack people that didn't even @ him or Kim. He's obsessed with trying to prove himself to her. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What is wrong with people. Reply

Thread

Link

i can't stand him. wtf is his problem? Reply

Thread

Link

Looking like the comment section of ONTD



Jk Reply

Thread

Link

it's not a far stretch tbh

back in the days of ontd sheep/anon one of them found my instagram and spread it around and people were replying to my comments with insults about my appearance which were like way off and reaching anyways. they went as far to criticize my eyebrows (i have full cara delevigne brows). like sorry i never waxed/plucked mine to hell!?



i had to make my instagram private for a while Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow that's fucked up.

your eyebrows sound awesome tho!



tbh i stopped sharing my IG & other social media on here bc im scared of shit like that happening. there are a LOT of crazies out there Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

dude that sucks, i'm sorry some asshole did that. glad you're still around though. that would have killed my confidence so hard, no matter how dumb the comments. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the only difference is, we're not ugly. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the klan and their acquaintances are all trash Reply

Thread

Link

since we're on the subject of looks



he is seriously one of the most physically repulsive human beings ever created, nothing about him is remotely attractive Reply

Thread

Link

He singled her out because she called him a "fur hag". What a time to be alive. Reply

Thread

Link

Trash just like his bff Reply

Thread

Link

Wrinles









And fat Reply

Thread

Link

Is he projecting? Reply

Thread

Link

he's got a lot of guff saying that considering how ugly he looks Reply

Thread

Link

She claims she called him a "#furhag" and this was his response. Reply

Thread

Link