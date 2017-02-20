Kim K's "celebrity" friend Jonathan Cheban shames people on Instagram
The instagram user @roastkardashian (http://www.instagram.com/roastkardashian) posted a series of replies that show the """Foodgod""" shaming a woman:
The girl's response:
After receiveing lots of angry comments, Cheban made the account "private" for a couple of hours.
Source: http://www.instagram.com/roastkardashian
I don't know how and why the conflict started but tbh whatever the "reason" was NOTHING makes it okay. I wonder what his famous friends think of this and if they'll speak out.
ONTD, do you think his hypocrite celeb friends should say something about it?
back in the days of ontd sheep/anon one of them found my instagram and spread it around and people were replying to my comments with insults about my appearance which were like way off and reaching anyways. they went as far to criticize my eyebrows (i have full cara delevigne brows). like sorry i never waxed/plucked mine to hell!?
i had to make my instagram private for a while
your eyebrows sound awesome tho!
tbh i stopped sharing my IG & other social media on here bc im scared of shit like that happening. there are a LOT of crazies out there
he is seriously one of the most physically repulsive human beings ever created, nothing about him is remotely attractive
And fat