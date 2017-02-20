Kim K's "celebrity" friend Jonathan Cheban shames people on Instagram

The instagram user @roastkardashian (http://www.instagram.com/roastkardashian) posted a series of replies that show the """Foodgod""" shaming a woman:



The girl's response:


After receiveing lots of angry comments, Cheban made the account "private" for a couple of hours.



Source: http://www.instagram.com/roastkardashian


I don't know how and why the conflict started but tbh whatever the "reason" was NOTHING makes it okay. I wonder what his famous friends think of this and if they'll speak out.

ONTD, do you think his hypocrite celeb friends should say something about it?


Mods and fellow members, be patient with my first post and language mistakes.
Tagged: ,