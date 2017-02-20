Harry Styles is already seen as a rockstar, debut a 'earth-shattering' mix of Sting+Frank Ocean

Slightly on topic, I only just figured out that 1D's "Perfect" is a snarky response to TSwift's "Style". Reply

lol yeha they're basically the same song



The line "if you're looking for someone to write your breakup songs about" was particularly harsh lol. Reply

LoL I'm surprised she didn't try to sue ha and get a co-writing credit. Reply

i hate tswift but style>>>>>>perfect



full offense to harold Reply

omg i never knew 1D sang that song LOL Reply

Yeah 😂 The comments here were amazing when the song dropped. Reply

Yup and Change your ticket is a poor man's version of a 1975 song after the leader said he didn't want to write with them they made it anyway Reply

Wow, thank you, I used to make fun of the generic ways they were "perfect" (driving at night, travelling) but I didn't realize the song was supposed to be like that. I thought they meant it to sound sappy, oops! Reply

iconic Reply

screaming at "mix of Sting and Frank Ocean" Reply

LoL I'm here for this mess! Reply

lmfao thx op i needed a good laugh



is liam still putting out music btw? i thought he was ontd's fave



Edited at 2017-02-21 12:15 am (UTC) Reply

He put out this, and is working with many HipHop and RnB producers iirc. Reply

3 months ago...he needs to get it together asap Reply

just superboy's fave Reply

he's got a child to feed sis Reply

Are 1D disbanding? Reply

They already did. Only their stans believe that they're getting back together soon. Reply

Uhm rude, they are stronger than ever, just like 5th Harmony, thank you very much. Reply

lol Reply

lmao, they broke up over a year ago sis. Reply

Cant wait





save us king Reply

I'M READY Reply

Sting and frank ocean sounds like a mess...how can they not see that? Its like they are trying to edge their bets with what genre he falls into. Reply

Y'all know you're going to get an album of Hey Angels and Just a Little bit of Your Hearts right? lol Reply

I'm so excited, idc I'll like whatever type of music he puts out Reply

It's going to flop, isn't it? Reply

Zayn didn't so IDK Reply

zayn's musical style is more radio friendly. Reply

Zayn's album was really, really good. Reply

None of them have really flopped Reply

I don't think he's going to flop but highest selling album of the year? I have my doubts. Reply

i'm looking forward to it, but a mix of "frank ocean and sting" is...not what i was expecting lol. maybe the production will be a bit ambient? i'm expecting dad rock/kings of leon style kind of stadium tunes OR jangly indie pop a la happily.



i know i'll fucking fangirl and be HYPE one it drops, so idgaf. i don't love zayn that much and i was excited when pillowtalk dropped, but his entire album left me a bit "meh." hopefully, harry lives up to the hype. his stans are fucking crazy tho. Reply

i also feel like all of these sources are the same quote from that columbia exec just rehashed lol. Reply

NME cited the BB interview but HDD+iheart didn't, presumably his team is only releasing the same information. Reply

