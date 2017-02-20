Harry Styles is already seen as a rockstar, debut a 'earth-shattering' mix of Sting+Frank Ocean
. @Harry_Styles' debut solo album reportedly 'authentic' and 'close to release' https://t.co/Ryk8UDcUv7 pic.twitter.com/98xM6aaOXK— NME (@NME) February 10, 2017
Harry Styles album "out soon"— ANGUS O'LOUGHLIN (@Angus_OL) February 15, 2017
Prepare for this to be a mix between Sting and Frank Ocean
Gonna be the highest selling album of 2017
#NEW 📲|| “Harry Styles is already considered a rock star without having sung a solo note.” - @Billboard.#BillboardNews— Harry Music News (@HarryMusicNews) February 16, 2017
*In an interview with Billboard, incoming Sony Music head Rob Stringer said Harry Styles' debut album is authentic and that he's already consdiered a rock star despite no solo album.
*HDD reports it's coming late April-early May
*NME also reports it's close to release, with iheart radio DJ's promising it's an amazing mix of Frank Ocean and Sting.
*According to HDD, Harry has been working with Bruno Mars + producer Jeff Bhasker in the studio who has worked on much of Bruno's music + is best known for his work on Taylor Swift's 1989.
They also confirmed his $80million solo record deal with Columbia (again). Harry has also been rumored to have worked with other producers from the 1989 hit team.
full offense to harold
is liam still putting out music btw? i thought he was ontd's fave
He put out this, and is working with many HipHop and RnB producers iirc.
save us king
i know i'll fucking fangirl and be HYPE one it drops, so idgaf. i don't love zayn that much and i was excited when pillowtalk dropped, but his entire album left me a bit "meh." hopefully, harry lives up to the hype. his stans are fucking crazy tho.
Keep it.