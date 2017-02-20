Harry Styles is already seen as a rockstar, debut a 'earth-shattering' mix of Sting+Frank Ocean

harry chest icon

*In an interview with Billboard, incoming Sony Music head Rob Stringer said Harry Styles' debut album is authentic and that he's already consdiered a rock star despite no solo album.

*HDD reports it's coming late April-early May

*NME also reports it's close to release, with iheart radio DJ's promising it's an amazing mix of Frank Ocean and Sting.

*According to HDD, Harry has been working with Bruno Mars + producer Jeff Bhasker in the studio who has worked on much of Bruno's music + is best known for his work on Taylor Swift's 1989.
They also confirmed his $80million solo record deal with Columbia (again). Harry has also been rumored to have worked with other producers from the 1989 hit team.

