Scott Baio's Alleged Attacker Won't Face Charges

He filed a police report stating that Mack grabbed, shook and pushed him while yelling the phrase "Grab her by the pussy" repeatedly



lmao white masculinity so fragile Reply

Thread

Link

Can we really believe him, though? Maybe he's lying. What was he wearing? Maybe he was asking for it. We can't really be sure. Men are hysterical like that - you can't really take their side as 100% truth tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

* He filed a police report stating that Mack grabbed, shook and pushed him while yelling the phrase "Grab her by the pussy" repeatedly







(idk why this gif, it just makes sense in my twisted head, ok?)



(idk why this gif, it just makes sense in my twisted head, ok?) Reply

Thread

Link

lol oh Maru :') Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He filed a police report stating that Mack grabbed, shook and pushed him while yelling the phrase "Grab her by the pussy" repeatedly



lol k



lol k Reply

Thread

Link

What is this gif from? It looks so familiar Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







see! men repeatedly lie about their abuse! dont trust them until they PROVE they were abused!!SHOW THE EVIDENCE. Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO.



I mean violence is never the answer until it is. Reply

Thread

Link

we should send nancy some flowers Reply

Thread

Link

I read somewhere she clobbered him with her purse, so we should chip in and get her something nice to replace what has been tainted Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck you, Chachi. Reply

Thread

Link

this gives me some slight good will towards the red hot chilli peppers Reply

Thread

Link

on one hand, HAHAA. otoh, this is going to give Dump supporters more fuel for the "liberals are so violent/if the roles were reversed they would have been charged!" arguments. :-/ Reply

Thread

Link

Nancy Mack is someone I can stan for. The fact that she dgaf and started shit with him in public at their kids' school shows she's a woman of conviction tbh! Reply

Thread

Link

Nancy is my hero! Cheers, Nance! 🍻🍻🍻 Reply

Thread

Link

Hold the phone, you mean a Trump supporter had a histrionic reaction to a disagreement?!?!





Reply

Thread

Link

This reminds me, have we heard anything more about Kellyanne Conway punching someone at the inauguration gala? I thought it would come out after the 'Vanks shilling from the White House press room but Trump really seems to be sticking by ha. Reply

Thread

Link