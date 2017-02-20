Scott Baio's Alleged Attacker Won't Face Charges
* Baio alleged that Nancy Mack, the wife of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, assaulted him at a school function for their kids in December over his support of Donald Trump
* He filed a police report stating that Mack grabbed, shook and pushed him while yelling the phrase "Grab her by the pussy" repeatedly
* The Ventura County Sheriff's office opened an investigation into the incident, but the DA has declined to press charges after determining the incident was not that serious
lmao white masculinity so fragile
(idk why this gif, it just makes sense in my twisted head, ok?)
Lol!
lol k
I mean violence is never the answer until it is.
Exactly.