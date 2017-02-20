Scott Baio's Alleged Attacker Won't Face Charges



* Baio alleged that Nancy Mack, the wife of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, assaulted him at a school function for their kids in December over his support of Donald Trump

* He filed a police report stating that Mack grabbed, shook and pushed him while yelling the phrase "Grab her by the pussy" repeatedly

* The Ventura County Sheriff's office opened an investigation into the incident, but the DA has declined to press charges after determining the incident was not that serious

source
Tagged: , ,