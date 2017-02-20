The Flash Roundup - Cast on Social Media, Promos, Episode Descriptions, Preview Images & More
The Flash 3x13 'Attack on Gorilla City' Extended Promo,
Inside The Episode & Description & Preview Images
BARRY AND TEAM TRAVEL TO GORILLA CITY AND FACE GRODD – When Jesse Quick informs the team that her father (HARRY 💖) has been abducted, Barry (grantgustin), Killer Caitlin, Cisco and Julian voyage to Earth-2 on a rescue mission to save Harry from Gorilla City.
As they trek through the forest, Barry and the team are immediately captured and brought to Grodd. Grodd tells them he needs their help to stop Solovar, the leader of Gorilla City, as Solovar wants to invade Earth-1.
Meanwhile, back on Earth-1, Jesse and Kid Flash hit the streets to stop a metahuman that can control gravity, with H.R. and Joe guiding them from S.T.A.R. Labs.
The CW Releases 'Attack on Gorilla City' Poster - Bosslogic Releases Superior Ones
The CW Marketing Department has released a promotional poster for the first episode of the new two-parter, 'Attack on Gorilla City'.
Online Artist Bosslogic, known to FlashFam and Fandom for the creation of vastly superior posters and promotional art for shows and movies and comic book franchises, has released two other promotional posters, once again proving that the CW/Studios should hire him for all their artistic needs.
Episode Description for Part 2, Attack on CENTRAL City...
'Attack on Central City', Episode 3x14, Airing February 28th
THE EPIC CONCLUSION TO THE TWO-PART BATTLE WITH GRODD – When Grodd and his army of gorillas bring the battle to Earth-1, The Flash (grantgustin) and team must find a way to stop them before they destroy Central City. Gypsy (guest star Jessica Camacho) returns to join the fight. Meanwhile, Jesse Quick decides she wants to stay with Wally on Earth-1.
Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh Support Michelle Harrison's Indiegogo Campaign
Tom and Carlos joined together once again to sing a little ditty in support of something - this time Michelle Harrison's (Nora Allen) indiegogo campaign for 'City of Angels'.
This Past Two Weeks On: 'The Flash Cast Doing Stuff On Social Media'...
A quiet couple of weeks for the Flash cast, with some filming, some holiday time, and some of Candice looking STUNNING at some events.
Including TomCav playing in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game once again, this time on Michael Smith's West Team.
candicekp Distractions on set. @keiynanlonsdale #carlos
#kehlani 🎬🎤
candicekp Last night at ABFF Honors cocktail event. 🥂 In @moschino dress.
candicekp Celebrating Black Film at #ABFF honors this weekend!
keiynanlonsdale Feelin all types of pressure in tonight's episode 👀🤷🏾♂️
keiynanlonsdale Comfort over everything
theyproducevancouver Repost from @sharpmagazine using @RepostRegramApp - You can rock a bow tie without taking it too seriously. Just like Tom Cavanagh. 📷 by @catielaffoon.
catielaffoon #tbt Selfies with my favorite partner in crime, @cavanaghtom. We like each other because neither of us know where to look for iPhone pictures 🤓
rickcosnett Feel the love
t22felton Happy belated lovers ❤️️ x
t22felton Central City's baddest good guys
grantgust Tourist shot. Great success of a weekend.
Sources: Preview Images and 3x13 Description, 3x14 Description, Inside The Episode, Extended Promo, Poster, Bosslogic 1, Bosslogic 2, Vimeo, TheyProduceVancouver, TomCav News1, TCN2, TCN3, Catie Laffoon Insta, Rick Cosnett Insta, RC2, Tom Felton Insta, TF2, TF3, Candice Patton Insta, CP2, CP3, Keiynan Lonsdale Insta, KL2, Grant Gustin Insta
The Flash returns tomorrow night at 8/7c with the first instalment of this Grodd two-parter! ❤
