The Flash Roundup - Cast on Social Media, Promos, Episode Descriptions, Preview Images & More

#TheFlash is ready to rumble in the jungle. Don't miss the 2-episode event, starting Tuesday at 8/7c!



Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh Support Michelle Harrison's Indiegogo Campaign

This Past Two Weeks On: 'The Flash Cast Doing Stuff On Social Media'...

Distractions on set.

#kehlani 🎬🎤



Last night at ABFF Honors cocktail event.



Celebrating Black Film at #ABFF honors this weekend!



Feelin all types of pressure in tonight's episode



Comfort over everything



More of Tom playing for Team West at the NBA Celebrity Game



Even more of Tom playing for Team West at the NBA Celebrity Game



And more... NBA Celebrity Game



You can rock a bow tie without taking it too seriously. Just like Tom Cavanagh.



Selfies with my favorite partner in crime, Tom Cavanagh. We like each other because neither of us know where to look for iPhone pictures



Feel the love







Happy belated lovers



Central City's baddest good guys



Tourist shot. Great success of a weekend.





When Jesse Quick informs the team that her father Harry has been abducted, Barry, Killer Caitlin, Cisco and Julian voyage to Earth-2 on a mission to Gorilla City. As they trek through the forest, Barry and the team are immediately captured and brought to Grodd. Grodd tells them the leader of Gorilla City. Meanwhile, back on Earth-1, they must stop a metahuman that can control gravity, with H.R. and Joe guiding them from S.T.A.R. Labs.

The CW Marketing Department has released a promotional poster for the first episode of the new two-parter. Online Artist Bosslogic, known to FlashFam and Fandom for the creation of vastly superior posters and promotional art for shows and movies and comic book franchises, has released two other promotional posters, once again proving that the CW/Studios should hire him for all their artistic needs.

When Grodd and his army of gorillas bring the battle to Earth-1, The Flash and team must find a way to stop them before they destroy Central City. Gypsy returns to join the fight.

Tom and Carlos joined together once again to sing a little ditty in support of Michelle Harrison's (Nora Allen) indiegogo campaign for 'City of Angels'.

A quiet couple of weeks for the Flash cast, with some filming, some holiday time, and some of Candice looking stunning at some events. Including Tom Cavanagh playing in the NBA Celebrity Game once again, this time on Michael Smith's West Team.

The Flash returns tomorrow night at 8/7c with the first instalment of this Grodd two-parter!