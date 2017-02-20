Lindsay Lohan Isn't Giving Up on Being Part of Mean Girls 2



Lindsay went on The View and shared:

"I went to SNL the other day and I was like harassing Lorne Michaels, I'm like we have to do," "I'll write the treatment—If Tina Fey's too busy."

She continued:

"I want to make my own movies. I don't want to have to answer to anyone," "Just focus, stay focus and really surround yourself with a good people."

source
