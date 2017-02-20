Lindsay Lohan Isn't Giving Up on Being Part of Mean Girls 2





*Mean Girls 3

Lol ikr, did no one tell her this exists?

Is this movie as good as the first? Never even heard of it until now...

Nevermind i found my answer in the comments below lol

lol i was gonna say wasn't there already one?

It's alright, girl, we all chose to forget the real Mean Girls 2's existence as well.



Edited at 2017-02-20 10:42 pm (UTC)

isn't there already a mean girls 2 though?

Girl just take whatever coins ya got left and live ya life peacefully.

babe she's got none coins?babe she's got none

the only time i've felt sorry for lorne michaels

lmfao

Gotta work to pay dem bills, bills, bills.



this girl is so desperate to the point where it's honestly just sad tbh

Plz no one tell her that there already is one.

Let it go, girl. Let it go.

poor refugee children, haven't they been through enough??

Hang it up. #flatscreen

Well, the Lindsay Lohan Mean Girls 2 couldn't be more of a cinematic abortion than the actual Mean Girls 2 lol



ngl, I think you could actually make a potentially good movie about the characters as cliquey suburban moms... though I don't trust Lindsay to be anything less than a hot mess so it would probably never happen, at least not with the original cast.

what would the story even be?????? Cady has to deal with mean girls in her office?

i guess it could be like bad moms?

