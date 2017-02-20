Lindsay Lohan Isn't Giving Up on Being Part of Mean Girls 2
Lindsay went on The View and shared:
"I went to SNL the other day and I was like harassing Lorne Michaels, I'm like we have to do," "I'll write the treatment—If Tina Fey's too busy."
She continued:
"I want to make my own movies. I don't want to have to answer to anyone," "Just focus, stay focus and really surround yourself with a good people."
Girl just take whatever coins ya got left and live ya life peacefully.
babe she's got none
Let it go, girl. Let it go.
ngl, I think you could actually make a potentially good movie about the characters as cliquey suburban moms... though I don't trust Lindsay to be anything less than a hot mess so it would probably never happen, at least not with the original cast.