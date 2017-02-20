Indy Nazi punch

Milo Yiannopoulos loses his book deal


While the publisher seemed to not have a problem with him being racist, misogynistic and anti-Semitic (to name a few) they have officially decided enough was enough after video of this human shit stain advocating pedophilia surfaced and he has now lost his book deal.

Curious to see how many people who were screaming "But free speech though!" about Berkeley remain silent now.
