Milo Yiannopoulos loses his book deal

well at least it's canceled Reply

Thread

Link

He got fired from a conservative speaking gig over it too. I hope he loses everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Breitbart contributors are also threatening to quit if he isn't fired Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He never will, there are too many neo nazis who would send funds to his paypal. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wow, there is a line for them. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ha ha thats what he deserves

well actually he deserves worst but this is a step in the right direction



Edited at 2017-02-20 10:34 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

MTE, it's a small slap on the wrist in the long run but it's better than nothing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hopefully this is just the beginning of a chain reaction of shitty things coming his way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? Like, I literally wouldn't feel even a little bad if he just dropped dead right now.



We can only hope tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Only if the show gets reformatted. I really tried to stick with it. The discussions never went anywhere. And Larry cared more about joking around during them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia. they'd bring on interesting people for the panels and then nothing interesting was ever said. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbf it was on comedy central but imagine they fired bill and replaced him with larry lol #ICanDream Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You know after that shit on Bill Maher, he's probably giddy over this lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



One down, so many more to go! Reply

Thread

Link

It's a good start but I'm sure others will get off relatively lightly. :(

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



That's why we must all stick together and... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love them ;-; Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So off topic but I love these girls. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oop, just submitted this also. simon & schuster did the right thing! Reply

Thread

Link

The right thing would have been never making a deal with him in the first place Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lbr, they did the profitable thing. It just happened to turn out to be the right thing.



Can't wait until Milo disappears from people's minds forever. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This goddamn gif lol! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my fav gif atm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What is the context of this gif? lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gina is sf gorgeous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





but replace animal cruelty with pederasty but replace animal cruelty with pederasty Reply

Thread

Link

I almost used that here but I didn't want to downplay how gross the pedophilia is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That gif perfectly encapsulates so many people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was about to use this GIF. They're the absolute worst. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It shouldn't have taken this long for Milo to face real consequences, but not sure how I feel about that gif being used in this particular context. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pretty much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

GOOD Reply

Thread

Link

*nelsonmuntzHAHA.gif*



CPAC needs to keep him on as a speaker though--ya know, free speech and all. Reply

Thread

Link

I like how this is just emphasizing other people's hypocrisy and blatant hatred. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those people ain't shit. What's wrong, y'all? Thought "free speech" shouldn't have limitations! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm surprised CPAC even let him attend, they get their panties in a twist over gay Republicans who are far more conservative than Milo and reprimanded women for daring to actually drink at happy hours.



And yes, sadly, I know people who've gone to CPAC multiple times. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You know you’ve fucked up when people in publishing are answering emails and phone calls on a holiday weekend over a mess you made. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) February 20, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly I'm glad S&S is feeling some of the heat here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, they 100% brought this on themselves Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link