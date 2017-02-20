Milo Yiannopoulos loses his book deal
Simon & Schuster is canceling the publication of 'Dangerous' by Milo Yiannopoulos "After careful consideration." Full story coming soon.— Publishers Weekly (@PublishersWkly) February 20, 2017
Curious to see how many people who were screaming "But free speech though!" about Berkeley remain silent now.
well actually he deserves worst but this is a step in the right direction
We can only hope tbh
#BringBackTheNightlyShow
Can't wait until Milo disappears from people's minds forever.
this gif is literally simon & schuster
but replace animal cruelty with pederasty
CPAC needs to keep him on as a speaker though--ya know, free speech and all.
And yes, sadly, I know people who've gone to CPAC multiple times.