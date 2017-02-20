I'm mad at that trailer. Reply

iknow this is a horror-trailer and they usually show a lot.

But am i the only one who's really fed up with trailers lately showing too much? I refuse to watch trailers now because i feel like they reveal too much and it will just spoil the entire movie

were those bees...?

I think ants or spiders.

I feel like this movie has been done so many times already. I'm pretty much bored of the horror genre at the moment. I used to go to horror film festivals every year but the last couple of years i completely checked out because nothing interested me anymore.

that's the gal from Kingsman!

anywho doesn't she know she needs permission to go up in the malevolent tree house smh Reply

The needle and the eye, nooooo



I will eat this up though, can't wait

We've been on a scary / horror movie kick lately and it's been great tbh

Jump scares are the laziest form of scare in a horror movie. I was so disappointed with Blair Witch for that (among other things).

Well, well, well.. I'm here for this.

They cold have kept the vaginal spiders...

ok i checked out when bees were covering that lady's hooha

Well, that gives new meaning to the phrase "bee-stung lips"!

