Star of viral clown sightings gets his own film
He's back! Gags first set the internet on fire this past summer with a handful of grainy cell phone pictures and simultaneously resurrected the world-wide phenomenon known as ‘clown roaming.' Now, writer/director Adam Krause and Script 4 Sale Productions has teamed up with The Line Film Co. and Head Trauma Productions to give Gags the feature film treatment.
In what has become a common headline across the globe, a mysterious individual has been dressing up like a clown and roaming the streets of Green Bay at night, capturing the attention of the entire city. Many write it off as a harmless prank but others aren’t so sure. Until one night when four different people cross paths with the clown everyone calls Gags and his true intentions are finally revealed.
The film is being partially crowdfunded. More info is at the source.
Source
EDIT: OH lol it's YOU nvm
Edited at 2017-02-20 11:34 pm (UTC)
There are dozens of us
Mte
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.