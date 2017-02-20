







It's not my thing but it's enjoyable enough. At least it's not offensively desperate (like her upcoming collab with Sean Paul and David Guetta). That was nice. I guess?It's not my thing but it's enjoyable enough. At least it's not offensively desperate (like her upcoming collab with Sean Paul and David Guetta).

Is it in English ot Spanish. Shaki doesn't need to be desperate in Spanish, but honestly she hasn't had unequivocal success in English outside of Laundry Service. Let us not forget her biggest hit is a remake of a Wyclef song that was on the Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights soundtrack.



It's called "Temple" so I'm guessing English

Yay OP, I missed you posting about Shakira around here! You got ahead of me with this post.



I'm not in love with the song, but at least it's a Royce single. I think she'll let this one play out for two months or so and then release the Nicky Jam collab.

ayyy shaki, sigues decepcionando :(

I know we'll never get Pies Descalzos Shaki back but damn I miss that era. Even Laundry Service was better than this shit.

Stop bring up the dead, sis. Let them Rest In Peace.

Excuse you, Laudry Service is one of the best Shakira eras-music wise. Her best 00s era after Fijación Oral, for sure.

I''d take the current World Cup Queen version over old Shakira any day.

It's nice. I was a little underwhelmed at first, but it's a Royce song so idk why I was hoping for something more bombastic. They're combined star power will make it a hit.

