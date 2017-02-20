Ryan Lochte: "There were times when I’ve hit the lowest low"
- Ryan Lochte is still planning on competing in Tokyo in 2020. He has gotten new sponsors (PowerBar and TYR Sport) and has become a spokesperson for Debt.com
- "Right now, the thing that’s motivating me the most is swimming well, doing really well for my family. There’s so much more I want to accomplish within the sport of swimming. After my performance in Rio, I was embarrassed. Even though I got a gold medal, I was embarrassed. I was embarrassed because I know that’s not what I’m capable of doing."
- Credits his fiancee for sticking with him: "And she stuck with me because… she loves me. And she saw something in me that no one else did. She stuck with me throughout the whole thing." His fiancee is pregnant with a boy who he credits with making him wanting to swim again so his son & fiancee can watch him compete
- Whines about the reception he got during the Rio scandal: "There were times when I’ve hit the lowest low" & "There were certain times when I didn’t want to wake up."
source 1
source 2
source 3
