Ryan Lochte: "There were times when I’ve hit the lowest low"

This dumb fucking waste needs to evaporate. Reply

i can literally hear his slow drawl buffoon voice speaking this in my head Reply

You should be embarrassed of pissing on public property Reply

I feel like if he just stopped talking about how sorry he was and wanting a clean start people would forget about what he did he's doing too much Reply

oh my god shut up you literal loaf of stale wonderbread



i hate this dumbass Reply

he's still pretty low imo Reply

I'm still amazed that Michael got two DUIs and is still considered America's sweetheart but Lochte seems to be forever fucked. Reply

I think Michael seems to have made an active effort to change his ways and realizes what he did was wrong, but Ryan is just too fucking stupid to come to his senses and just continues complaining. Reply

Thread



I knew Michael Phelps through a friend of a friend and honestly it baffles me the extent to which people defend him he was a huge pos but granted this was like in 2007 and i guess he was like in his early 20s and he could have changed. but he was seriously obnoxious and so disrespectful to women Reply

Thread



I think when and where the incidents happened is one of the reasons why. The stuff with Phelps didn't happen during the olympics at the host country Reply

Thread



Plus he was young enough to go back to swimming, win a bunch of medals and get back in America's good graces, Lochte was already a has-been at Rio and he's the only one dumb enough to think that he could qualify for Tokyo tbh. Reply

Thread



People should think twice before they mess with Brazil. I hope he rots. Reply

Thread



it shows what pr training can do tbh. phelps/his ppl control his image a lot better than lochte & his mess of a team. Reply

Thread



I mean fuck Phelps but Lochte could've sent some innocent people to jail and ruin their lives so let's not act like he made some small mistake. Reply

Thread



tbh everyone i know who doesnt live in the city drunk drives and is v casual abt it so i bet ppl just dont care (i don't even know how to drive so i'm not one of Them) Reply

Thread



how is ryan forever fucked lol



the post literally says he picked up 3 new sponsors and he will not doubt get a redemption narrative in tokyo Reply

Oh, Phelps is a huge douchebag too lol. But Ryan pulled this stunt during the Olympics and insulted the host country in his stupidity. And if he's forever fucked, it will because of his dumbness. He could rehab his image too but like...for what purpose? Reply

Thread



rocks LMAO Reply

Thread



how did the education system fail him so badly Reply

Thread



well judging by how bad the education system is gonna get now

expect more thinkers like ryan to show up Reply

Thread



sis hes an athlete, the system lets them skate by with no effort Reply

lmao Reply

Thread



omg Reply

Thread



fuckkkkkk Reply

Thread



i have tears in my eyes omg Reply

Thread



lmaooo Reply

Thread



Poor guy. Sad! Reply

LOL love how he says he was embarrassed even after winning gold but shows no regret about trashing that gas station, icu Reply

lbr white men aren't embarrassed about doing shitty things they're just embarrassed when they're caught Reply

Thread



mte not to mention some of them get mad when everyone doesn't forgive them right away Reply

Thread



maybe next time keep your dick in your pants and don't lie to your mom ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

"Whines about the reception he got during the Rio scandal: "There were times when I’ve hit the lowest low" & "There were certain times when I didn’t want to wake up."







Puto de mierda, nobody forced you to made up that racist and xenophobic story , nobody. Also lmao, I knew this white gringo would make a come back, the anti violence squad will be proud of this.



Reply

the anti violence squad will be proud of this



lmao I forgot about that. I don't think I'd go as far as curbstomping the dude or some crazy shit, but a nice big slap across the face with a slimey wet tuna fish while having that recorded + made viral on the internet would be extremely satisfying lol Reply

Thread



~Why are you so violent?? ): ): , he just made a racist story that painted a 3rd world country as the most insecure country ever and lied to everybody and took advantage of his priviledge as a white and american man, those awfull sudacas are savages, savages I tell you ): ):



Being serious, yeah, a punch in the face would have been satisfying, I hope the anti violence squad doesn't come for me and tells me how awfull I am. Reply

the petty part of me wants me to dig up all the old posts where people were saying "isn't it enough his life has been RUINED" and be like nah look he got more sponsorships just like everyone said he would. not that this fucker deserves it though Reply

All those anti violence people that defended him were so obnoxious Reply

Thread



lmao those posts had me howling. Reply

Thread



Hope he gets into a fight with his dude bro friends and someone smashes a bottle on his face.



Fuck this asshole. Reply

Thread



hey sis, you should some compassion...we're all still learning here.



lmao, those lochte posts were fucking iconic. the gr*ngos were madT Reply

Thread



he is so fucking dumb, i wonder what he would do without swimming. also what he will do after he retires. he got lucky he was really good at swimming, i can't imagine what kind of career he would be in without it Reply

gringo asqueroso Reply

