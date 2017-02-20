Intro of 'Belle' song clip with Emma Watson from 'Beauty and the Beast'

LMAO is this when she actually cried or made fun of her crying face? Reply

I think Taylor swift was talking Reply

I was going to comment but /thread over Reply

I like her but this feels forced.

Will see it but the expectations are low



Edited at 2017-02-20 08:48 pm (UTC) Reply

lol Reply

I can barely hear her? Reply

This is hilarious b/c all the other actors are doing fine but once you get to Emma it's just...flat? Like the part where she's describing Romeo and Juliet, it's just like...her voice just goes lifeless and like fuck no wonder the guy's like well that sounds boring Reply

Reminds me of the time I snuk into my sisters CD collection to watch this movie :3



Edited at 2017-02-20 08:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Uh...I like her hair Reply

Her singing was alright and she does look pretty but the eyebrows need to straighten up and her speaking part sounded rushed. Reply

Ontd should change its name to We Hate Emma Watson. At least until this movie is released and out for a month. Reply

lol. i think this looks like trash and emma ain't shit but im curious what the legit critics will have to say about this as opposed to the internet keyboard gangsters Reply

It'll get good reviews. I don't think it'll get bad reviews like Maleficent. Reply

looks like her eyebrow acting game is still strong Reply

They should have picked an unknown for Belle I'm tired of Emma Watson being shoved down our throats she's a terrible actress Reply

PHILIPPA SOO WUZ ROBBED



Thanx to the ONTDer who suggested her in a post, she would've been perfect. Reply

whats her full name? im going to look her up Reply

ugh the film itself looks so good but emma cant act nor sing Reply

I was really excited for this movie and I'm gonna watch it no matter what but I don't know if it's because I'm so used to the Disney version but Emma sounds really bored in this scene??? The acting makes me worry, moreso than singing. I hope this turns out good gah Reply

isn't belle supposed to be bored in this scene though? like the song is about how the town is rly boring no? Reply

I mean bored as an actress, like she's not trying at all.

And I interpreted Belle in the this scene to be discontent with the everyday life yet still loving and affectionate towards the townspeople, IDK, maybe that's just my interpretation, but Belle here looks very uninvolved and detached from the townsfolk, despite her lines saying otherwise. Reply

The way I interpreted the animated version was that she's lived in this small town where everything and everyone has a pre-determined place and she wants more than that, hence why she turns to books and stories. In the movie, she tries to get people excited about what she's excited about, but no one gives a fuck so she just shrugs it off and turns back to her book (fueling the townspeople's perception of her as weird). Like there's so much more that you can play with as an actor than "I'm bored" (and one of the first things they tell you in acting school is to never play bored, because that's boring for people to watch). Ofc this is a 1 minute clip, so we don't know how she handles the rest of the scene. Reply

She's playing 'bored' but it doesn't look natural. Reply

I'll be watching it too but I have low expectations Reply

