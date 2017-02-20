Intro of 'Belle' song clip with Emma Watson from 'Beauty and the Beast'
Another new clip from 'Beauty and the Beast', this time the intro of 'Belle' featuring Emma Watson's amazing singing skills.
The film stars: Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston; Oscar® winner Kevin Kline as Maurice; Josh Gad as Lefou; Ewan McGregor as Lumiere; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth; and two-time Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nT1VQkT
Will see it but the expectations are low
Edited at 2017-02-20 08:48 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-02-20 08:50 pm (UTC)
Thanx to the ONTDer who suggested her in a post, she would've been perfect.
And I interpreted Belle in the this scene to be discontent with the everyday life yet still loving and affectionate towards the townspeople, IDK, maybe that's just my interpretation, but Belle here looks very uninvolved and detached from the townsfolk, despite her lines saying otherwise.