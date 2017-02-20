canon!Hermione

Intro of 'Belle' song clip with Emma Watson from 'Beauty and the Beast'



Another new clip from 'Beauty and the Beast', this time the intro of 'Belle' featuring Emma Watson's amazing singing skills.

The film stars: Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston; Oscar® winner Kevin Kline as Maurice; Josh Gad as Lefou; Ewan McGregor as Lumiere; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth; and two-time Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nT1VQkTTT7M&feature=youtu.be
