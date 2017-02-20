February 20th, 2017, 09:42 pm just444 Tragic Fashion at the 'Beauty and the Beast' Paris Photocall Embed from Getty ImagesActor Dan Stevens and actress Emma Watson attend the 'Beast And Beauty - La Belle Et La Bete' Paris Photocall at Hotel Meurice on February 20, 2017 in Paris, France.Embed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty Imagessource Tagged: disney, emma watson Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 8383 comments Add comment
Tragic outfit though.
shoulda stayed under her duvet tbh
Edited at 2017-02-20 08:51 pm (UTC)