February 20th, 2017, 02:40 pm mistqueens Trisha Paytas Drops Thick Girl Anthem, Saves Pop Music Sourcethick girls are a boy's best friend Current Music: THIS SONG Tagged: internet celebrities, music / musician (pop), music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4444 comments Add comment
not worth it
I thought she apologized for all her messy ways and repenTed?
that applies to almost all youtubers of this clickbaity, useless nature
Why do y'all keep posting this bitch?
edit not referring specifically to trisha but sometimes ontd rly shows it's age when it comes to youtube stars lol inb4 "im 20 and i hate anything Relevant!!!"
Edited at 2017-02-20 09:32 pm (UTC)
or i just need to pretend i'm at least learning something, lol. watching a racist talk about having sex with an entire baseball team? what's in it for me? show me how to blend my crease pls
Edited at 2017-02-20 09:51 pm (UTC)
She even faked a fucking stroke, there is nothing about her worthy of liking or appreciating, she's vile