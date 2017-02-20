Did Lena Dunham Shade the Wing on 'Girls'?
Did Lena Dunham shade The Wing on Girls tonight? https://t.co/xPbfXAMYId— The Cut (@TheCut) February 20, 2017
- In the show, WEMUN is a women’s-only networking club founded by two annoying college friends of Shoshanna’s who want to create a space for women to “synergize” and discuss important issues.
- WEMUN sounds a lot like the Wing, the women’s-only networking club founded by Lena Dunham’s longtime friend (and inspiration for Marnie) Audrey Gelman. The Wing costs nearly $2,000 a year to join.
- Dunham claims that these scenes were not written with the Wing in mind. “My episode of Girls was written almost a year before the Wing opened and I was mocking a very specific tech party I had attended.”
so...the fact that the Wing parody on GIRLS was inadvertent makes it even MORe delicious https://t.co/SpQwiRSuBL— Rachel Sanders (@rachelysanders) February 20, 2017
My city has something similar but not as expensive. They had openings a couple of years ago so I went to their open night basically to join, I had to submit a 60 second video and application by the next day at 10 am. I also had to ensure I had mixed with enough of the current members that night because they'd be voting on us the next day. Sounded like a bad sorority movie. I drank my free wine and left