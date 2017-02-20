Did Lena Dunham Shade the Wing on 'Girls'?

Oooooo girl... Reply

The Wing costs nearly $2,000 a year to join.



Wow

seriously, that is ridiculous. It just goes to show how exclusionary Audrey/Lena's brand of feminism really is

i'm all for women-only spaces but i'm one paragraph into the article about the Wing and it already sounds insufferable.

i want to like it but it just screams of privilege and isn't really for 'up and coming women' if it costs $2K a year to join

Waiting for the terf comments lol

mte



it's for privileged women to go mingle w other privileged women



we should open a women's bookstore instead Reply

2000 dollars a year to join pretty much says it all

well the founder was in a longtime relationship w terry richardson so

That is so gross but now I wish Lena had copied this girl's life more and had Marnie be with some gross sleazy older record producer or something guy who kept telling Marnie he was gonna help her 'make it.' Desi is so sad and boring.

Right?! Why does she continue to champion herself as this trail-blazer in modern-day feminism? Terry is literally everything she preaches against and yet Audrey spent like 3 years of her life w him hmmmm

Yeah if they're charging that much (or at all) to join, they're ass holes.

I have a friend working for the Wing. She hates it and planning in quiting.

Ew Jesus Audrey Gelman used to date Uncle Terry

😳😳😳😳😳

😳😳😳😳😳 Reply

And Marnie was based off of her lol

why do you have to pay for a networking club that's dumb

an entry fee will keep the riffraff out, obv

Probably to keep the "wrong kind" out tbh

Just like how a lot of jobs like receptionists, administrative assistants, secretaries, etc... nowadays requires bachelor's degrees.

both parties sound stupid

white woman drama

Lmao

"The clubs began incorporating a commitment to social outreach, and in a similar spirit of noblesse oblige, The Wing requires each member to commit to three days of volunteer service a year,"

Three days of volunteer service a year. Really stretching yourselves thin lmao.



Three days of volunteer service a year. Really stretching yourselves thin lmao. Reply

three whole days 🙏🏽 noblesse oblige indeed.

I literally snorted. WOW how big of them.

So THIS is why we always see celebs at children's hospitals...

last night's episode was hilarious. I could've watched an entire episode to oxy'd out desi trying to murder the girls. the escalation of that scene killed me especially when he punched through the window.

Right? I wish people would stop using drag terminology. It's almost always used incorrectly.

this is some white women nonsense

the wing just sounds like a sorority that does less community service

lol for real

lol yep

it probably is. kind of sounds like women profiting off ~feminism~ because the local library exists if you have to pause to work lol

Edited at 2017-02-20 09:33 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-02-20 09:33 pm (UTC)

Both sides sound insufferable either way lol

Jessa was spot-on with her comments about them. I know so many people like the girls at that party and they're insufferable. Shosh was wrong blaming her shit on Jessa though. Jessa sucks and has a lot of issues she needs to deal with on her own, but Shosh could've said no and done her own thing.

