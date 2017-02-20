queen b

Did Lena Dunham Shade the Wing on 'Girls'?



- In the show, WEMUN is a women’s-only networking club founded by two annoying college friends of Shoshanna’s who want to create a space for women to “synergize” and discuss important issues.

- WEMUN sounds a lot like the Wing, the women’s-only networking club founded by Lena Dunham’s longtime friend (and inspiration for Marnie) Audrey Gelman. The Wing costs nearly $2,000 a year to join.

- Dunham claims that these scenes were not written with the Wing in mind. “My episode of Girls was written almost a year before the Wing opened and I was mocking a very specific tech party I had attended.”




