Bono praises VP Mike Pence on his work on AIDS relief
Bono meets Vice President Mike Pence in Munich: "You're the second busiest man on earth." https://t.co/RgGAioQJyG pic.twitter.com/xB7ZFi1A4t— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 18, 2017
- Over the weekend, U2 frontman/AIDS activist Bono met with US VP Mike Pence at the Munich Security Conference
- Bono mentioned that they had previously met while working together to get President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) passed in 2003 and then renewed in 2008: "Twice on the House floor you defended that. That's how we know you, and we really appreciate that," Bono said
- A friendly reminder: Pence let a HIV/AIDS epidemic spread in Indiana while he was governor because he was morally opposed to needle exchanges. During his congressional run in 2000, Pence also advocated diverting HIV/AIDS funding to organizations “which provide assistance to those seeking to change their sexual behavior.”
Source 1, 2, 3
bono is a fucking idiot if he thinks pence is good for anybody.
edit: lmao "morally opposed to needle exchanges". What a moron.
Edited at 2017-02-20 08:29 pm (UTC)
Did you bond over tax evading? Fuck you, Bono.
I guess Jews can stay.
Edited at 2017-02-20 08:29 pm (UTC)