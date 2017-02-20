lutherxalice

Bono praises VP Mike Pence on his work on AIDS relief




- Over the weekend, U2 frontman/AIDS activist Bono met with US VP Mike Pence at the Munich Security Conference

- Bono mentioned that they had previously met while working together to get President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) passed in 2003 and then renewed in 2008: "Twice on the House floor you defended that. That's how we know you, and we really appreciate that," Bono said

- A friendly reminder: Pence let a HIV/AIDS epidemic spread in Indiana while he was governor because he was morally opposed to needle exchanges. During his congressional run in 2000, Pence also advocated diverting HIV/AIDS funding to organizations “which provide assistance to those seeking to change their sexual behavior.”

