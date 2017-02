Bono praises VP Mike Pence on his work on AIDS relief

Bono meets Vice President Mike Pence in Munich: "You're the second busiest man on earth." https://t.co/RgGAioQJyG pic.twitter.com/xB7ZFi1A4t — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 18, 2017

- Over the weekend, U2 frontman/AIDS activist Bono met with US VP Mike Pence at the Munich Security Conference- Bono mentioned that they had previously met while working together to get President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) passed in 2003 and then renewed in 2008:Bono said- A friendly reminder: Pence let a HIV/AIDS epidemic spread in Indiana while he was governor because he was morally opposed to needle exchanges. During his congressional run in 2000, Pence also advocated diverting HIV/AIDS funding to organizations “which provide assistance to those seeking to change their sexual behavior.”Source 1