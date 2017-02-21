Colbert dubbed "Late Night King of Trump Resistance", meanwhile Fallon has Fallen
- America's hot dad Stephen Colbert has interrupted (or ended) the 3-year reign of Jimmy Fallon
- "And by virtue of a nightly audience that averages more than 3 million, Colbert is the leader of a sardonic pack that includes NBC’s Seth Meyers, HBO’s John Oliver and TBS’s Samantha Bee (both Stewart alums), and Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah" (I don't usually say this but squad goals)
- “It’s not that he (Colbert) is going after a particular audience; instead, the audience has found him."
- The Daily Beast deemed Fallon's softball interview with Fuckface von Clownstick the "moral equivalent of fellatio" lol
- Regardless of said interview, it's likely Fallon would still be facing the same ratings drop
- "…his silly celebrity games, dead-on yet personality-less impressions, incessant shout-outs to millennial cultural touchstones, and general walking-Kermit-arm-flail antics felt at least harmless if not more-than-a-little irritating […] that kind of thing might not fly in the era of Trump."
- On Thursday night, Fallon revived his Trump impression to parody that clusterfuck stress conference
- "…it relied mostly on superficial broad strokes, with Fallon, as usual, mimicking Trump's look and mannerisms more than communicating – or God forbid mocking – the essence of who Trump actually is."
- In the same week Colbert called the bluff of humanoid lightbulb Stephen Miller and dared him to appear on to his show so he could call him a liar to his face.
