Colbert dubbed "Late Night King of Trump Resistance", meanwhile Fallon has Fallen

fallon has no right to joke when he is part of the problem that helped normalize osp to the general public

Fallon needs to hang it up flat screen.



Colbert has been fire since the election.



I haven't seen Colbert. I am kind of surprised by him, I thought he was really religious. I'm gonna have to check him out. I LOVE John Oliver, even my mom loves him. He does a great job of dragging *ump and the Republicans and educating. Bless. Reply

Colbert is a devout Catholic. He's also liberal and very outspoken against Trump. Reply

Oh, ok. So am I so I don't know why I should find that strange, lol. I need to start watching him. Reply

It's because a lot of Christians see the point of their faith as being to make everyone else believe what they do and act like them. Colbert's faith and his expression of faith is more about how it affects himself, if that makes sense. Like, he's faith isn't about changing others, it's about himself and caring for the less fortunate and helping others.



At least, that's how I see it.

He's religious but not an asshole about it. And he's been dragging the GOP since the Colbert Report which the GOP didnt realize was satire for the longest time lmao Reply

I hated Seth on SNL for years but he has done some damn fine work throughout the election and after.

His A Closer Look segments are SO good, and I love when he brings his writers out. Amber's bit about Trump's Black History Month speech killed me! Reply

IA Reply

I had no opinion about him but last year he really charmed me Reply

Sucks for Fallon lol Reply

Lol, he deserves to be dragged. I hope he disappears. Has he even made any sort of apology? Reply

Fallon is a fucking joke who indirectly supports Trump by having him on his show. Reply

I have been watching a lot more Colbert since the election and have not been disappointed yet. Don't let the door hit you on the way out Fallon 👏 Reply

i don't even like colbert as much as i used to, but his show still shits all over fallon.

I need Stephen Colbert to host the White House Correspondents' Dinner as ~Stephen Colbert. In fact, I hope whatever asshole agrees to host (though LBR, it probably won't even happen at this point) ends up trolling Trump the entire time. I want to see this orange monster lose it. Reply

Of course he's winning, Trump entering the whiten house gave him an opportunity to introduce a bit of The Colbert report to late night, same with Seth introducing a bit of weekend update. Fallon was cute when the American climate for the most part was still sunny, people are over that shit and he basically built his casket when he had Trump on his show only to go easy on him. He just needs to stop his Trump impersonation because is audience see through it. Reply

