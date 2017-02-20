ONTD Roundup

ugh, i wish i could get my tax return already. i filed like jan 9th. i got my state, but not my federal. this is agony Reply

Ugh I need to do my taxes today. My shitty former job never sent me my W-2 so I had to harass them to email me one. Reply

i filed saturday and i'm already checking the turbotax refund tracker lol Reply

damn. i filed on 10th and had my refund by the 16th. may you get it soon! Reply

i was one of the low income or w/e ones they blocked from getting it until the 17th. i'm hoping i get it this week Reply

lmao i went to check if i had received mine earlier and I actually got it like 15 days ago and didn't notice. Reply

I have to mail mine out and I know it will take forever Reply

My husband's job still hasn't sent his W2 out yet. They wait until the very last minute every year. Reply

Tiegen touching herself in the back lol Reply

guys if you could have any animal in the world as a pet what would it be

for me a bingturong

i love those cat/weasels Reply

wolverine Reply

I wanna say wolf but it would shed everywhere.



Maybe a dragon. Then I could make it eat my enemies. Reply

polar bear Reply

An elephant. I'd need a big backyard though. Reply

Omg had to google that and it's legit one of the scariest things I've ever seen in my life.



I want a harp seal 😭😭 Reply

a liger for something unrealistic

two high content wolfdogs, which i can to get someday if i can ever own some land with proper fencing, affording good/clean carcuses, etc Reply

I want a fox spirit lol. Reply

uncreative, but I just love tigers so much I would love to have one as a pet (in a hypothetical universe where it is ethical and they are also not going to eat me).



That or a mola mola Reply

Elephant. Preferably female. Reply

Red panda Reply

same <3 Reply

same..they're ridiculous Reply

same. I make do with a doofy maine coon. Reply

An Elephant for sure.





Though the guilt of taking an elephant from its natural habitat would kill me.





I'd name it Stampy though. Reply

a cat or a rat Reply

A pony Reply

red panda for sure :3 Reply

a penguin. or a bat. Reply

a penguin! Reply

binturongs are so cute

for me, a fox or a wolf idk Reply

Oh or a fennec fox Reply

i think i'll stick with dogs Reply

Grizzly bear Reply

oooh good question. Hedgehog maybe. I know you can get those for real but you can't have them in NYC :/ Reply

panda or racoon. a white tiger that didn't kill me Reply

A ferret Reply

Quokka Reply

All the old senior cats in local shelters. Poor babies.





Reply

a boyfriend. men are animals anyway. Reply

I AM HHEEERRRE! I firgot it was a work day so I was dicking around instead of getting shit done

(and now I am again bc roundup lol)



and there's something stuck under my spacebar and it's super annoying Reply

Three day weekend is what I needed



though I had plans to get stuff done today and instead... Ive watched Veep. Laundry is drying at leasdt Reply

I'm trying to find the will to go for a run. It's so nice out but I've spent the majority of my day off in bed singing my heart out lol Reply

I... have had too many sweets Reply

the only way you know you've had too many sweets is if you throw up Reply

I get sugar headaches when I eat too many sweets. Reply

I'M CLOSE Reply

It's really not.



That's a childish way of figuring out if you've had too many sweets. Reply

but what kind of sweets???? Reply

I feel so grumpy this morning. Reply

We were going to repaint the dining room yesterday, but my husband was too hungover. Public service announcement: drinking is different after age 30. Reply

ayy the possibly unavoidable probability of a gap year next year is stressing me the fuk out



i want to delay my graduation but i can't Reply

I'm doing a Skins rewatch and on third gen. I forgot how many pointless deaths happened on this show. Reply

Fuck them forever for killing Grace. That was so unnecessary. Reply

enough





also omg zigi this is Reply

this is weird lol Reply

but why? Reply

wait what... they ordered labels for their food, i can't even Reply

My guess is it was free pr



Heinz send them those beans hoping she would post about it and lo and behold Reply

I'm constantly amazed these two are actually dating. Reply

ew Reply

oh, so they are that type of couple Reply

too far Reply

I'm confused. How old are they again? Reply

I did a walk of shame through a farmers market yesterday. Reply

that seems like my ideal walk of shame Reply

Did u get some designer, local and organic honey on ur way out? Reply

Kinda sounds like fun. Reply

Stride of pride tho Reply

I'm sick :(

I'm in bed reading scathing reviews of bad YA novels lol. I think I might take a soak in the bath later. Reply

i love reviews who tear down bad books, it's so refreshing lol

hope you'll get better soon! a hot bath always helps Reply

Same! Also thanks ;; Reply

So my friend and I took my mom to a drag show yesterday and we were all drunk after and heading to another bar and I kind of came out as bi to my mom lol And she wasn't surprised at all, just like "I kind of thought you might be" and like "I love you, I just want you to be happy." It's still a term that I struggle using because I feel like I'm more attracted to men romantically but I'm definitely attracted to women in at least a sexual way. Anyway that was a thing that happened! Reply

awww that's so awesome that your mom was so supportive! Reply

