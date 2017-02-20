ONTD Roundup
For Sunday, February 19, 2017:
- Lana Del Rey's new single "Love" leaks, gets a premature release by label
- Olympic diving star Tom Daley had 18-month affair with male model
- Ricky Martin Met His Future Husband on Instagram
- Weekend Box Office: The LEGO Batman Movie repeats at #1
- Larry Wilmore confronts Milo Yiannapoulus on "Overtime with Bill Maher"
- The Walking Dead 7x10 Sneak Peek + VIEWING POST
- Lindsay Lohan Really Wants to Play Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid Reboot
