She really thinks she can happen... LOL Reply

Honestly she was like the Liam Payne of 5H so :\ I feel bad for her Reply

That's an insult to Liam Reply

That's always been Lauren tbh Reply

Damn! Liam has always tried and yet he's still behind talentless Louis. That shit confuses me tbh. Reply

I doubt any of them will happen. Reply

The 2nd one I least care about :P Reply

I want Lauren to go solo, but I also wouldn't mind her, Normani, and Dinah to be a threesome. Reply

I can see Lauren going solo but she definitely wants to make LDR "alternative" pop and I'm not sure how well that'd work for her Reply

She kind of looks like Roxxxy Andrews Reply

lmao i see it Reply

ally will be singing

"my name is roxxxy andrews and I'm here to make it clear, I know you love me baby, thats why you brought me here!" Reply

Screaming! Queen! VocAlly is coming to annihilate your faves with her belts! Reply

Maybe she should use that belt to give haself some shape. Reply

i gasped Reply

omg Reply

nnnnn bye 😂😂😂 Reply

I'm crying Reply

omfg Reply

I'm waiting for her I love Jesus bops. Reply

Me too! I'm guessing she's going to be singing some of her new Christian music Reply

sis they're gonna be sexed up Christian bops a la Like a Prayer! I can't wait to see her gyrating and guyrating in front of a cross and being penetrated by Christ's love! Reply

penetrated by Christ's love!



You're wrong for this! 💀 Reply

ha katy hudson is coming!!! Reply

Brightest Morning Star: the Re-Up Reply

BLESS. RISE LEGENDALLY. Reply

Why is Camila jumping face first into the stream?



Edited at 2017-02-20 07:02 pm (UTC)

She obviously didn't notice it Reply

i'm dinah Reply

LoL, this group is so bizarre. Reply

Link





















Edited at 2017-02-20 07:01 pm (UTC) But will she be able to deliver this type of bop?

Xtina's Can't Hold Us Down, ha impact Reply

Link









Trisha is Christina's plus size younger sinsual inner spiritual scent Reply

Is that the same set Ariana used for the Put Your Hearts up video? lol Reply

that poster is a travesty Reply

Graphic design is my passion~ Reply

fr Reply

when an artist has already been to brazil do fans still ask for them to go to brazil? Reply

Come to Brasil again!!! Reply

move to Brazil? Reply

atrl queen Reply

omg, she's actually going to Brazil Reply

they are so messy omg just focus on the group album Reply

