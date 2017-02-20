Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke beats Karla Camila Cabello by having her first solo show
Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke will headline her first solo show in Sao Paulo, Brazil. pic.twitter.com/8Qy7ZA6ib8— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 20, 2017
What she will be singing no one knows but her first show will be in Sao Paulo, Brazil!
Is 5H officially over ONTD?
Damn! Liam has always tried and yet he's still behind talentless Louis. That shit confuses me tbh.
"my name is roxxxy andrews and I'm here to make it clear, I know you love me baby, thats why you brought me here!"
You're wrong for this! 💀
