Angelina Jolie might have the kids, but Brad has custody of Hollywood

The New York Post published a hit piece on Angelina (their third in a week. See the others here: source1 source2).

They allege that:

-Brad has custody of Hollywood (He got a standing ovation at the Golden Globes)

-After Pitt’s triumphant appearance at the Globes, Jolie apparently realized there was, in fact, one thing even she couldn’t do: Make people in Hollywood hate Brad Pitt. The subtext was even worse: They tolerated her only because of him.

-Even before the split, it seems Jolie wasn’t well respected or liked in the industry.


- It seems Jolie has begun to realize that so much of her star power and goodwill was on loan from Pitt. Without it, her future in Hollywood is uncertain at best, and the damage she has done to her highly crafted image may be irreparable.

Who do you think is behind these hit pieces, ONTD? AHEM...
