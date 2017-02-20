Angelina Jolie might have the kids, but Brad has custody of Hollywood
The New York Post published a hit piece on Angelina (their third in a week. See the others here: source1 source2).
They allege that:
-Brad has custody of Hollywood (He got a standing ovation at the Golden Globes)
-After Pitt’s triumphant appearance at the Globes, Jolie apparently realized there was, in fact, one thing even she couldn’t do: Make people in Hollywood hate Brad Pitt. The subtext was even worse: They tolerated her only because of him.
-Even before the split, it seems Jolie wasn’t well respected or liked in the industry.
- It seems Jolie has begun to realize that so much of her star power and goodwill was on loan from Pitt. Without it, her future in Hollywood is uncertain at best, and the damage she has done to her highly crafted image may be irreparable.
Who do you think is behind these hit pieces, ONTD? AHEM...
Also dumb move on Hollywood because she can sell a film based on name alone.
Obviously, it was more Pitt's fault than Jolie but with our slut shaming society and long standing hatred of Jolie, I believe this is is why he received the ovation and will continue to remain unscathed by the divorce.
Sadly she acts every 3 years
Pitt works more as an actor and his movies do fairly well (aside from Allied). Overall I would say Pitt is more successful based on his producing though.
I think her Box Office power has faded over the years but I don't think she's ever been on the same level as Pitt.
I actually don't think Angelina is concerned with being a movie star at this point in her life. What a fucking prize for both Brad and Hollywood, they deserve each other.
Anyway, even if people don't like her they respect the money she can bring in. There are still tons of people who would love to work with her.
Exactly, to all of this. Hollywood loves the monsters that make them feel better about themselves. Clearly Angelina isn't one of them. That's a hell of a compliment imo.
angie would probably rather work on her own projects.
The same would go for Asians that would work with Wahlberg.
I don't know about you but I don't think I've seen any of these writers and slimnsexxy in the same place.
In summation, Hollywood is trash