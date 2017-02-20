Angelina Jolie might have the kids, but Brad has custody of Hollywood

Hollywood is trash, news at 11. Reply

if true (🙄) i really doubt she gives a fuck. a mother put her kids first, full stop. professional consequences are probably the last thing on her mind.

You put your kids first but you still need a life outside of them. But she has all of her goodwill stuff so it's not like she'd be lost.

she doesn't seem like she really cares about Hollywood. she does films still but they're more projects that are close to her, not really mainstream. tbh she's always been an outsider.

Don't threaten her with a good time. Does anyone really think she cares about Hollywood?



Also dumb move on Hollywood because she can sell a film based on name alone.

Seriously, she hasn't GAF about Hollywood in years. When's the last time she starred in a mainstream movie? She just does her passion projects now.

I mean, she's still friends with people like Gwen Stefani and the sort. She obviously does care about Hollywood and her image if her team is contacting Perez Hilton and Melissa Etheridge after they come out with negative comments about her. Every celeb cares about Hollywood, she is just better at hiding it - and there's nothing wrong with that imo.

What does being friends with Gwen have to do with anything? She may not care about Hollywood but she still is a public figure who does a lot of humanity work and that what she usually uses her celebrity for. A bad narrative would hinder her work, like all public figures.

I think the reason Angelina gets so much hate from Hollywood and little support from women is because she was Pitt's mistress. Similar to Jennifer Garner who also received very little support from her counterparts. While women like Anniston, JLO and others in their situation are glorified as martyrs.



Obviously, it was more Pitt's fault than Jolie but with our slut shaming society and long standing hatred of Jolie, I believe this is is why he received the ovation and will continue to remain unscathed by the divorce.

It wouldn't surprise me but isn't she a bigger box office draw?

No , he is.

Sadly she acts every 3 years

1/3rd of her box office is the kunfu panda movies. Her movies don't make money unless she has a gun in her hand (except Malificent)

she was back in the day...now unless she's with an A list male actor I don't think her name alone holds much weight at the box office

lol what? maleficent made nearly a billion dollars.

It's hard to tell. She's mostly transitioned into directing and seems uninterested in acting, but her last big acting project was Maleficent and that made serious bank.



Pitt works more as an actor and his movies do fairly well (aside from Allied). Overall I would say Pitt is more successful based on his producing though.

I think Maleficent was a huge box office hit but I believe it was the combination of the Character Legacy and Jolie. Not just Jolie herself.



I think her Box Office power has faded over the years but I don't think she's ever been on the same level as Pitt.

the post is right wing trash, next

Do they mean personally or professionally?

Homegirl is too busy being a parent to give a shit about Hollywood.

wow with a headline like that he sure sounds like the real winner.

An abusive piece of shit has everyone on his side? This is totally something that never happens!

I don't think this comment is fair, we all know that unless a rich white man has recorded himself committing the crime and signs a full written confession he can't be held accountable for it and maybe not even then if he's really sorry.

Honestly, I doubt she cares.

I actually don't think Angelina is concerned with being a movie star at this point in her life. What a fucking prize for both Brad and Hollywood, they deserve each other.

I mean consider Hollywood loves and embraces people like Mel Gibson, Casey Affleck, David O. Russell, Roman Polanski, Woody Allen and Mark Wahlberg maybe it's a good thing to not be embraced by them.



Anyway, even if people don't like her they respect the money she can bring in. There are still tons of people who would love to work with her.

Exactly, to all of this. Hollywood loves the monsters that make them feel better about themselves. Clearly Angelina isn't one of them. That's a hell of a compliment imo.

ita w/ everything



angie would probably rather work on her own projects.

Exactly. The right people respect her and would work with her anytime. All that betters tbh.

Pretty much.

Exactly, the point that the Jewish studio heads can continue to work and support Mel Gibson, just blows my mind.



The same would go for Asians that would work with Wahlberg.

Who do you think is behind these hit pieces, ONTD? AHEM...



I don't know about you but I don't think I've seen any of these writers and slimnsexxy in the same place.



lmao

ontd was at its peak back in her day tbh

lol

LMAO

lol omg

lol is she still around?

lol no she left a LONG time ago, after someone found her Myspace.

joyce is undercover!

the late 00's of ontd were truly wild

This is the same society of people who welcome back Mel Gibson, Sean Penn, etc. The same people who applaud Meryl for her GG speech even though Hollywood members have been just as vile as Trump



In summation, Hollywood is trash

