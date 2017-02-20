Live Mic Feed of Katy Perry's Grammy Performance Leaks!
Pop singer Katy Perry can't seem to catch a break as the live isolated vocals from her Grammy performance got leaked online.
Struggling through the performance and gasping for air, Katy's live vocals failed to impress.
The comments on the YouTube video left by surprised listeners were less than forgiving.
"Wtf? She sings so terrible! Cant even hit high notes". one user said
"That was absolutely garbage! Katy Perry might have all these no. 1 hits to her name but she cannot sing live at all! Every bit of that hurt my ears but I listened to it all thinking it might improve along the way! Nope! Rotten!" another user commented.
Katy Perry's new single "Chained To The Rhythm" is currently #8 on iTunes.
And it got me to listen to the song for the second time so I don't think the OP's intent for the post is really working.
aside from that she really needs a better coach
i like the blonde hair on her
beyonces was amazing but I dont really consider her a pop girl
Katy is truly over.