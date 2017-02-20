Live Mic Feed of Katy Perry's Grammy Performance Leaks!

Doesn't she always sound like that live? Reply

Thread

Link

I love her blonde hair. I wouldn't have expected it, but it looks so good on her. Reply

Thread

Link

i couldve sworn she was a natural blonde Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she is but not that tone Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not even natural blondes are that blonde in their 30s. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it looks so fried tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Who exactly is surprised? Reply

Thread

Link

I actually thought it would be worse? I mean, it certainly wasn't great but... Reply

Thread

Link

right? taylor trump's was worse Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need the mic feed of Taylor Swift singing with Stevie Nicks. I still laugh when I think about a YouTube video titled 'Taylor Swift BUTCHERS THE SHIT out of Rhiannon' Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

same, it was katy and sounded almost exactly like the song Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, it's not good but I was expecting a trainwreck based on those comments. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That whole performance was underwhelming, though. As for the mic feed, it sounded all right (by her standards) at first, but it did get worse as it went on, especially after the "Are we tone deaf?" line. Reply

Thread

Link

I know she can't sing, but this was still rough. Reply

Thread

Link

I mean for Katy Perry..... It's not terrible Reply

Thread

Link

mte, i'm actually impressed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, plus it helps that generally our standards of her vocal ability are pretty low to begin with. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right?



And it got me to listen to the song for the second time so I don't think the OP's intent for the post is really working. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that set was stupid and a bad idea



aside from that she really needs a better coach Reply

Thread

Link

i was expecting worse tbh



i like the blonde hair on her Reply

Thread

Link

There are prob very few popstars today that sound good in an isolated vocal lol



beyonces was amazing but I dont really consider her a pop girl Reply

Thread

Link

Gaga def. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this song is so blah Reply

Thread

Link

i really enjoyed this performance. her DH grammy performance is probably my favorite but this is next. Reply

Thread

Link

This is good for a Katy performance but ok! Reply

Thread

Link

funny how taylor, selena, gaga, and lana are all outselling her on itunes at the moment lmao Reply

Thread

Link

This is a lead single that was just performed at the Grammy's and it's BOMBING.



Katy is truly over. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She might need to retcon this album's legacy by rushing a new and better lead single while calling this one a promo single. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's because it's boring as hell. The chorus is really awkward too. I think Lana's sales will probably fall by Tuesday or Wednesday but like Lana isn't a huge popstar like Katy Perry so the fact that she's doing better despite not even trying much is yikes :\ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it sounds like a ke$ha song, honestly Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it just isn't catchy and the chorus is awkward. this would barely cut it as a bonus track so I don't know what her team is thinking releasing it as a first single for her comeback. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link