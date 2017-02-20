February 20th, 2017, 08:46 am zoaster_toaster Last Week Tonight Covers The Kremlin Source Tagged: comedy / comedian, last week tonight (hbo), politics, television - hbo Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6666 comments Add comment
Besides that I loved everything, that song was amazing (and catchy lmao)
Edited at 2017-02-20 06:26 pm (UTC)
I like John Oliver but that "The US is not that bad, I swear" was just a gringo thing to say tbh, he had to be brittish.
Edited at 2017-02-20 06:30 pm (UTC)
exactly
ps: icon love, so excited for the show to come back
like, i think this was on purpose.
I could tell it was him right away.
here's the song, certified bop (tm)
he barely touched on Putin's gov propping up neonazis/white supremacists, & he didn't just "sign" an anti lgbt law, he & his ppl encourage lgbt violence & murder
also he called it "suprising" that Putin is popular (understatement, there is a cult behaviour around him) in Russia yet not really addressing why that is (24/7 propaganda of "fake news" everywhere, education included)
I get it though, he's scared imo, but I'd have preferred a full humour piece or nothing over this wishy washy shit.
So fucking annoying
сука до слез
I am legit scared for his safety.
Everything else just makes me so angry and frustrated.
BLESS!!!! I can start my stanning again!
Seemed so funny at the time, now it's my barometer for "okay, if they force a Trump version of this onto us we are def no longer a full democracy" tbh