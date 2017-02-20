I'm so glad he's back. Reply

Thread

Link

I really liked this besides the "We are not bad as Russia" maybe in their domestic policies , but in foreign??? lmao, what kind of shitty record, the US doesn't have the moral high ground on anything, and he can say that and still acknowledge that Putin is a shitty human being and what has happened in Russia is wrong and awfull.



Besides that I loved everything, that song was amazing (and catchy lmao)





Edited at 2017-02-20 06:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

It amazes me how overlooked American foreign policies are from everyday Americans. It's really bad. This country has an insurmountable amount of blood in its hands. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

American history can be summed up as having blood on our hands tbqh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The immigrants they hate so much probably had to flee to the US because that country had to meddle on their home countries bussiness, but still they are the ~bad people that want to steal our jobs >:(



I like John Oliver but that "The US is not that bad, I swear" was just a gringo thing to say tbh, he had to be brittish. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I honestly can't think of a time in US history where we weren't shitlords on foreign policy. We are a nation built upon displacing our native population in favor of white people after all.



Edited at 2017-02-20 06:30 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the US doesn't have the moral high ground on anything, and he can say that and still acknowledge that Putin is a shitty human being and what has happened in Russia is wrong and awfull



exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IMO, the US IS much better than Russia re: domestic policies (except for their horrendous healthcare system) and gun to head I'd much rather live there. however IA with the rest of your comment.



ps: icon love, so excited for the show to come back Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

But John did acknowledge that the US has done plenty of terrible things too. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i honestly think he was kissing america's ass with that line, and/or trying to be less ~edgy~ to prevent trump supporters from deflecting (ppl saying "oh, a foreigner is shitting on america" even if trump himself has said far worse)



like, i think this was on purpose. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah i side eyed the hell out of that part. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not his best segment tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I'm glad he's back and on a shallow note, I really need him to embrace jewel tones more and take a page from Viet Thanh Nguyen's book and wear bright suits Reply

Thread

Link

Anyone else notice he was in Bob's Burgers last night? Reply

Thread

Link

Yes!



I could tell it was him right away. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BB has the best guests. They even had Samantha Bee on last season! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OP snatched my wig!!



here's the song, certified bop (tm)



Reply

Thread

Link

Oops, I'm happy to give your wig back if you want. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no worries sis, you're bringing John Oliver back to ONTD <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he didn't even rly go in on Putin (felt like he was indeed scared), the segment abt him & his supporters deflecting questions about his policies back @ the US is spot on though, sf frustrating 2 deal with irl Reply

Thread

Link

are you from Russia? what would you have liked John to go into more? (just because tone is often lost on ONTD I'm asking out of genuine curiosity) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Russian but not in Russia, with a family full of Putinbots. idk it was very "he could have done it but maybe not haha there's no proof, anyway" like it was just gossip, just wishy washy talk that is exactly the problem he 1st adressed about how Putin isn't really taken seriously by the common western ppl as what he is, a despot, not a shady "president" who is kinda funny despite being an asshole



he barely touched on Putin's gov propping up neonazis/white supremacists, & he didn't just "sign" an anti lgbt law, he & his ppl encourage lgbt violence & murder



also he called it "suprising" that Putin is popular (understatement, there is a cult behaviour around him) in Russia yet not really addressing why that is (24/7 propaganda of "fake news" everywhere, education included)



I get it though, he's scared imo, but I'd have preferred a full humour piece or nothing over this wishy washy shit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That is exactly what my family does too... "but obama and drones! Trump this and that!"

So fucking annoying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you're shit, they're shit, everything's shit. never try for a better world cause it doesn't exist



сука до слез Reply

Thread

Link

апокалипсис прибыл Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh i wasn't a fan of this segment, he's done better Reply

Thread

Link

ia I was pretty disappointed and the song is cringe pure... but that's ok, can't hit it out of the park all the time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. Not his strongest. And not that his coverage of the batshit new reality in which we find ourselves isn't amusing, I do hope he eventually goes back to covering overlooked domestic issues like infrastructure and criminal justice reform. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I am legit scared for his safety. I am legit scared for his safety. Reply

Thread

Link

Me too. HBO better protect the fuck outta him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's got a baby and a wife that could kick the shit out of most people because she's a badass ex Army Medic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The song at the end was great.

Everything else just makes me so angry and frustrated. Reply

Thread

Link

That woman sitting there in awe of him and his vase propaganda... Reply

Thread

Link

That whole Kim Jong Un brother's murder story is so crazy/fascinating to me. Like the girl that killed him is claiming she thought she was part of a prank show? Wtf. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah i've been following that too and it's just so bizarre. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





BLESS!!!! I can start my stanning again! BLESS!!!! I can start my stanning again! Reply

Thread

Link