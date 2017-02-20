Thin-Skinned Piece of Shit and Alleged [Redacted] James Woods Rushes Stage @ Writers Guild Awards

Should I edit the title? Is James Woods gonna sue me? I said alleged! It's true allegations were made against him.



I edited, please don't sue



Edited at 2017-02-20 04:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What did it used to say? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's on his way to your house rn! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This post is doing the most... James sucks but he didn't "storm" the stage. Reply

Thread

Link

Is "rush" better? What's the difference? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Storm implies he did it out of anger. I'd say jump if anything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah he's shit but it doesn't look like "storming" and this title is trying the absolute most. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Should've asked the op to change it before accepting it, not complain about it after the fact. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yea, it looked like he was kidding? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah, i was expecting it to be a LOT worse. he was literally sitting next to the stage! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao. This was silly/not a big deal. James is a dick for other things but this seemed good-natured. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh so that's what he was talking about.



James is a POS IRL even if this done in good humour. Reply

Thread

Link

I changed the title to "rushes," which other outlets are using. Happy? Reply

Thread

Link

James Wood is fucking vile. Didn't he date his friend's 19 year old kid when he was in his 50s or something? Reply

Thread

Link

Ew he's a nasty ass predator Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Uuugh worse than i remember. 🤢🤢🤢🤢 he is so fucking gross. That girl gave him 7 of her best years. 19-26 is when she should've been dating a bunch of age appropriate men and taking drunken trips to vegas with her girlfriends or something Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good grief that is fucking terrible. How was his friend ok with that?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's so fucking gross. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's nasty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Patton deserves better than to have to be in the presence of someone so (allegedly!) awful. Reply

Thread

Link

He pretty much celebrated the death of guy he was suing so "allegedly" is out of the window by now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hey, you gotta be careful about someone so litigious and thin-skinned Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Mods being bothered by a title but get to approve baity post all the time. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg I thought he was going to attack him or something based on the title, but it didn't happen that way at all lmao. That was actually funny. I loved it when Patton said that James lost all his egg accounts 😂 Reply

Thread

Link

Can't wait until all of these pieces of shit die. James is such a fragile motherfucker. Anyone else following Milo defending pedophiles and probably being one? Fucking disgusting but not at all surprising. Gotta love the right deciding *this* is too far when he's been disgusting forever. Reply

Thread

Link





Also, I'm glad Kurt is getting dragged for this tweet (he's a vanity fair contributing editor & a senior writer at Newsweek, apparently)



This is the problem. Milo was funny when he was attacking trans kids and feminists I guess. https://t.co/AZASue5nZu — Jessica Pieklo (@Hegemommy) February 20, 2017



https://mobile.twitter.com/kurteichenwa ld/status/833536751729799168



Edited at 2017-02-20 05:17 pm (UTC) Interesting that a conservative account exposed him.Also, I'm glad Kurt is getting dragged for this tweet (he's a vanity fair contributing editor & a senior writer at Newsweek, apparently) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why did it take so long for that Milo interview to surface and become a big deal?! Isn't it a year or more old?



i wanted to vomit when I listened to it, omg. And I couldnt believe it when I came across people DEFENDING HIM!!!!



I hate Joe Rogan too, most of the clip he's laughing along with Milo until he finally is like WTF dude. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His stans are bigots tho and they're probably still defending him smh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're trying to argue he was promoting ephebophilia, not pedophilia. Like there's some big difference Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah i keep seeing things like "well he said it's ok if they're sexually mature"



umm this is CHILDREN WE ARE TALKING ABOUT! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was hoping he'd smell Patton's shoe. Reply

Thread

Link

What's the latest on The White House Correspondents' Dinner? I know about the one Samantha Bee is planning and after Trump called the press the enemy of America, more people were talking about not having the dinner this year. I really hope that whatever happens, it makes Trump cry. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm sure he's not happy about the marches today where people have signs saying 'not my president' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm dubious of who they'll invite. I wouldn't be opposed if it turns into a vicious roast and 45 gets mad as fuck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao it needs to turn into a vicious roast. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same.



i would rather that happen than having it cancelled with tr*mp going on a twitter rant about how he defeated the evil press. tr*mp getting humiliated & hopefully booed >>>>>>> Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They will go. Otherwise, Trump will say he was right all along and the press is in fact against him.



He's following the Dictator book to the T. Let's see how long it takes him to start disappearing journalists and activists. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he will see people not going as a success. whoever gets asked to host needs to do it and GO IN on him and people should attend and laugh and cheer at the insults. that is the real way to get to him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What I feel like they'll probably do is go but invite people they know Trump can't stand.

The correspondents dinner often gets people bringing randos out of spite, which is why you see really weird people there. People legit troll the guest list. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well Jon Stewart was tweeting a while back about how it does still need to happen because it supports a good cause, so I'm guessing it's not getting cancelled.



I suppose they could still have it and just not invite Cheeto, right? I mean there's no law that says you have to invite him to your party.



ETA: Or better yet invite him and not allow him to speak, make him just sit there and keep his mouth shut. That would probably make him stroke out faster.



Edited at 2017-02-20 05:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol this is tame for James Woods. reeeeeach



Patton was hilarious though, so good on you OP for that Reply

Thread

Link





Also, Josh Robert Thompson was doing the announcing!



Patton Oswalt is a gem of a human and handled this so well.Also, Josh Robert Thompson was doing the announcing! Reply

Thread

Link