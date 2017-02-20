Thin-Skinned Piece of Shit and Alleged [Redacted] James Woods Rushes Stage @ Writers Guild Awards
It wasn't staged, believe me. https://t.co/lgY1ljMmna— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 20, 2017
Woods starts acting like a belligerent [redacted] around 3 minutes and 57 seconds in.
If you're wondering why I'm calling James Woods a piece of shit, here's why.
James is a POS IRL even if this done in good humour.
Patton deserves better than to have to be in the presence of someone so (allegedly!) awful.
Also, I'm glad Kurt is getting dragged for this tweet (he's a vanity fair contributing editor & a senior writer at Newsweek, apparently)
i wanted to vomit when I listened to it, omg. And I couldnt believe it when I came across people DEFENDING HIM!!!!
I hate Joe Rogan too, most of the clip he's laughing along with Milo until he finally is like WTF dude.
umm this is CHILDREN WE ARE TALKING ABOUT!
i would rather that happen than having it cancelled with tr*mp going on a twitter rant about how he defeated the evil press. tr*mp getting humiliated & hopefully booed >>>>>>>
He's following the Dictator book to the T. Let's see how long it takes him to start disappearing journalists and activists.
The correspondents dinner often gets people bringing randos out of spite, which is why you see really weird people there. People legit troll the guest list.
I suppose they could still have it and just not invite Cheeto, right? I mean there's no law that says you have to invite him to your party.
ETA: Or better yet invite him and not allow him to speak, make him just sit there and keep his mouth shut. That would probably make him stroke out faster.
Patton was hilarious though, so good on you OP for that
Also, Josh Robert Thompson was doing the announcing!
Patton's bit about David Lee Roth was really funny.