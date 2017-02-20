I've had the song and the video since New Years Day and this was the hardest damn secret to fucking keep.



Never again



Edited at 2017-02-20 04:45 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

bless you for not leaking it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh trust me, there was no chance, especially when Universal showed up in my living room just because I had the song and video LOL Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Edited at 2017-02-20 04:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg how did you do it. I couldn't. you're a good fan Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

thank you for keeping it to yourself and respecting Lana's release schedule, bless you. <3 <3 <3



but hearing this for the first time and watching the video and not being able to share the feeling of it with anyone must have felt incredibly lonely. ever since I heard it I've been forcing it upon my friends just so they can also feel what I'm feeling. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

How does her music leak this easily? She is the only artist I feel like that has all her demos, studio tracks, and even music videos leaked constantly Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I hope you're not holding out on Lorde's new single sis. 😒 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg Mr.Robot is a Lana fan? Werk! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the universal people found you because you googled lyrics? omgggg...how are they having access to spy on people? that sounds very scary. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love it! I love her! Reply

Thread

Link

You know...people talk a lot about all the surgeries the Kardashians have had but good lord Lana looks like a different person almost every time I see ha.



And I feel like maybe its just me because nobody ever says anything about it!



This is nice tho.



Edited at 2017-02-20 04:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

her face def has that ps look it just looks so tight and uncomfortable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sis half the criticism of Lana when she first got big with BTD was about how "fake" she was because of her surgeries



the other half was "she bought her career" and I fucking hate that I bought into it for a little while at the time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's giving me cat lady vibes, it' makes me uncomfortable to look at her sometimes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is my favorite collage ever Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I loved this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Sis, what are you talking about? It's contouring!

P.S. I don't dislike LDR, I love her music, I just find a lot of humor in her ~transformation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, she should've stopped when her face settled during the BTD era Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





omg it's SO good!! one of her best videos, and she looks so happy! I don't think I've ever seen her smile so much in a video.

I need an icon!!!! omg it's SO good!! one of her best videos, and she looks so happy! I don't think I've ever seen her smile so much in a video.I need an icon!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

haters can now back off about her always been depressed! happy lana has arrived! Reply

Thread

Link

ugh i love it !



i loved her glamorous sugar baby / wild child woman of the night schtick as well but she can recycle this retro vintage vibe for forever and i would eat it up tbh



i'm excited for this album, bless u lana Reply

Thread

Link

right?? and did u see she said in her livestream the albums going to be "Retro sensibility with a futuristic flare" LOL I'm so excited. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes T_____T



but like i love ha so much i would be excited if she said "well it's gonna be pretty shitty ngl" lol



i'm so so glad she seems to be way happier and less UV-ish though <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah I think I like the retro vintage vibe best Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







Actually me from 0:00 to 4:55: Reply

Thread

Link







like look at optimistic!lana Reply

Thread

Link

she is gorgeous, beautiful queen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her look of joy and happiness did things to me lmaon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

UGH WHAT A SWEETHEART Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so freaking cute, bless her <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The juxtaposition of her being happy while singing that she's not enough. I love ha. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She seems like she's in a better place lately and I'm happy for her. It's a step up from most of the songs on Honeymoon but it's still missing something to me. I feel like the song doesn't go anywhere if that makes sense. Reply

Thread

Link

I kinda agree. The song is lovely but the bridge should have lead into a big moment, instead it was one of those bridges that plateaus and feels like a filler till you get back to the rest of the song. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly. I'm waiting for a punchy moment (I know Lana is mainly easy listening) but it does plateau and just is a filler to continue the song. I even took a look at the lyrics to see what was missing or bothering me and even lyric wise it's just simple. I'm hopeful for this album I like the vibe of the video at least. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes this is exactly how I feel. I kept waiting for that "big moment." I really like the song but that's what's missing and keeps me from loving it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA. it doesn't feel like lead single material tbh, it's missing that wow factor Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really like it. Reply

Thread

Link

it's a very pretty video! her ~aesthetics don't work for me the way they used to, but i still dig the daisies and the makeup. Reply

Thread

Link

I missed ha and I love seeing her happy Reply

Thread

Link

Aww she looks so cute and happy in this and I don't hate the video. A+ Reply

Thread

Link