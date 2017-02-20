February 20th, 2017, 11:15 am queer_bee Lana Del Rey - LOVE Music Video Source Tagged: lana del rey Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 142142 comments Add comment
Never again
but hearing this for the first time and watching the video and not being able to share the feeling of it with anyone must have felt incredibly lonely. ever since I heard it I've been forcing it upon my friends just so they can also feel what I'm feeling.
And I feel like maybe its just me because nobody ever says anything about it!
This is nice tho.
the other half was "she bought her career" and I fucking hate that I bought into it for a little while at the time
P.S. I don't dislike LDR, I love her music, I just find a lot of humor in her ~transformation.
omg it's SO good!! one of her best videos, and she looks so happy! I don't think I've ever seen her smile so much in a video.
I need an icon!!!!
i loved her glamorous sugar baby / wild child woman of the night schtick as well but she can recycle this retro vintage vibe for forever and i would eat it up tbh
i'm excited for this album, bless u lana
but like i love ha so much i would be excited if she said "well it's gonna be pretty shitty ngl" lol
i'm so so glad she seems to be way happier and less UV-ish though <3