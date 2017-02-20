The Royals Season 3 Finale Recap

I don't like Liam any more than I do Robert. #QueenLen Reply

Queen Eleanor !!!! Reply

Liam was likable for like 2 episodes of season 1, this season I just wanted him to die! So bloody annoying with all the self pity and the dumbed down two expression acting! Reply

That's basically how I feel about him. What annoys me about it with regard to Robert is, that they want us to see Liam as the good guy and the right choice but that's pretty much impossible after all this bloody whinging he did this season and before that I always thought he was a bit wet.



Edited at 2017-02-20 07:45 pm (UTC) Reply

Yeah it's hard to like him, his story lines always revolve around a blonde he is pining after, or crying about not being good enough yada yada Reply

Good lord what is that mermaid in the clouds monstrosity of a gown on the left? Reply

I have never seen this but entirely based on that screen shot.. is it like satire?



Cause.. gurl.. 1/5 stars for effort.. Reply

wow I guess I missed a lot since watching the first eps of S1 lol

is Robert the dead brother? Reply

yup! he was found at the beginning of s3. Reply

i was considering to start watching this show (i'm bored and i don't sleep much) should I? Reply

like someone said below, it's a dumb, fun escapism of a show, so i say go for it if you're bored one weekend



it's not to be taken seriously at all Reply

just what im looking for! thanks bb! Reply

i love this show, tbh. it does what it's supposed to do really well. i don't come in expecting the americans, but i guess the snarky people who are always in these posts somehow do?



that being said, season 4 was the beginning of one tree hill's real downfall (if we're just ignoring the felix and anna portion of season 2), so...mark schwahn better keep it together. Reply

Season 3 of this show was already a mess so he's there already. Reply

Please don't remind me of Felix. haha Reply

Y'all leave my man Robert alone. He finessed the hell out of all of them. A true legend. Reply

lmao the end killed me with him being behind everything. A TRUE KING. Reply

He kissed Liam and Kathryn on the cheek like he was in The Godfather. We are not worthy. Reply

i'm surprised this is still on tbh Reply

Damn at how Robert dumped Kathyrn . I hope Eleanor away and leave Jasper,but how the show was doing those lovey flash back with them she will be with jasper next season



Edited at 2017-02-20 05:41 pm (UTC) Reply

I really want Eleanor to start dating the prince. Hope she doesn't go back to jasper but the writers are going to put them back together by the middle of season 4 Reply

I just can't get over the fact that they are trying to sell Eleanor and Jasper to us as this big romance when in fact it wasn't consensual in the beginning, which honestly makes me wonder how consensual it can ever be. Reply

I felt bad for Kathryn but at the same time I felt she and Liam should had been honest with Robert in the beginning. Reply

i need to catch up on this i'm so behind /sobs. i love this dumb show though, pure escapism. Reply

I am here for a proper villain next season. Cyrus was more annoying than entertaining to watch. Reply

Damn it..I was hoping robert and willow would hook up..And now that Robert is an baddie.. That sucks.



It's like they blamed everything on Robert. Hahaha, he's the copout. Reply

I like Robert, hopefully the writers turn him around because I don't want him to be a villain. I feel like the writers are trying to make Liam and Robert to have a rivarly like Cyrus and his brother Reply

