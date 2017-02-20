The Royals Season 3 Finale Recap
#TheRoyals finally crowned a new king—our season finale recap: https://t.co/O1StnNWIXd pic.twitter.com/aZqJARccpy— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 20, 2017
For the 5 of us still watching, "The Royals" has been renewed for Season 4 so rejoice! that we'll be able to see [Spoiler (click to open)]the downfall of douchebag King Robert, whom I never trusted and is a shady fuck.
Cause.. gurl.. 1/5 stars for effort..
is Robert the dead brother?
it's not to be taken seriously at all
that being said, season 4 was the beginning of one tree hill's real downfall (if we're just ignoring the felix and anna portion of season 2), so...mark schwahn better keep it together.
It's like they blamed everything on Robert. Hahaha, he's the copout.
Also did everyone notice Cyrus pointing his gun at Liam just as the door shut, sad attempt at a cliffhanger lol
