The Royals Season 3 Finale Recap





  • Simon thought Robert was too proud (aka somewhat socipathic) and decided to disband the Monarchy rather than have him King

  • Robert's been leading Kathyrn along this whole time (because he knew about her and Liam) and called her a "whore in bed." Niiiiiiice....

  • Jack Parker's plane did a swan dive and it was probably Robert (remember? Sociopath.)

  • Jasper never got Len's Christmas letter because Robert burned it and then called Jasper's dad, who you'll remember, gave that reporter all the juicy gossip about Jasper which caused him to (stupidly) break up with Eleanor

  • Robert wants in Willow's pants (oh, and for her to be Queen)

  • Cyrus was going to off himself until Liam came for his help to take Robert down. It's the "Spares" dream team!


    For the 5 of us still watching, "The Royals" has been renewed for Season 4 so rejoice! that we'll be able to see [Spoiler (click to open)]the downfall of douchebag King Robert, whom I never trusted and is a shady fuck.
