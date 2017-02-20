"I feel like I've just been raped," says Judd Apatow about Trump Presidency

Tasteless comment Reply

*looks at post*



*looks at OP* Reply

lol Reply

mte Reply

the cat in your icon was my reaction to seeing the post and OP lol Reply

lmao Reply

Can men just shut up. Liberal or conservative they are cut from the same cloth. Reply

I feel depressed and disillusioned. I really underestimated how little society cares about women and minorities and Trump's presidency is a confirmation of that.

I guess I can take comfort in the fact the majority of the electorate did not vote for him, but too many did. Reply

And even the ones who supposedly do say harmful shit like this. Reply

This fucking word vomit, but hasn't he always said incredibly stupid shit. You being pissed off at the administration will not ever fucking equate to the sexual violence that women and men face. Why do celebrities make these horrible comparisons? Reply

When men will learn?? there are better analogies, ugh.



Reply

His "feminist" image change was just to repair his reputation after the misogyny of his movies.



Fun fact: He needed a feminist, woman-centered project badly, so he started mentoring Lena Dunham after "Tiny Furniture." Reply

:)))))) great thx judd, cool comedy Reply

NOOOOOOOOOOOOO



I've loved Judd during election time/post-election time.

But HOW THE HELL does he NOT know that saying that "X" is "like being raped" is something you CAN. NOT. SAY. at this point?



Also he needs to NOT do this during Crashing promo because I REALLY want it to succeed because I have a soft sport for Pete Holmes and Artie Lange.



AGH, JUDD. YOU *AREN'T* A STAND UP. YOU KNOW THIS. Reply

Shut the fuck up judd apatow. This isn't a cute joke in general and it still isn't cute when you factor in that dump is an admitted sexual assaulter Reply

white people need to stop Reply

As someone who had the misfortune of being raped and living through this election and now adminstration, I can tell you they don't quite feel the same. Reply

it's not even 12pm yet



I KNEW fka made this post before even looking Reply

Shut up SHUT UP you are a rich, white man you will be fine. Fuck people who equate anything that isn't rape to rape. Reply

People need to stop comparing things that aren't sexual assault to rape. Reply

Right, we can understand that thing s are awful without you saying you feel like you've been raped Reply

shut the fuck up judd Reply

what a way to kick off the week. you can absolutely get bent, Judd. you have always been misogynistic garbage and you always will be because your idea of feminism is putting your wife into all of your movies and letting her do gross shit. Reply

But it's too easy for a wank post, I haven't really woken up yet and I need to go study!



That being said, jfc Judd. Just no. Reply

