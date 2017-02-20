ELLIOTT

"I feel like I've just been raped," says Judd Apatow about Trump Presidency




Judd Apatow did a stand-up set this past Saturday at the Regent Theater in Los Angeles to promote the HBO series "Crashing."

During the stand-up set, Judd Apatow said that when Trump was elected, he felt like "a person about to get raped" and that he didn't know how bad it would be.

Now that Trump is president, Judd Apatow said, "I feel like I've just been raped and I just don’t know if I'm going to get murdered."

Judd also said that he understands why Melania Trump isn't living in the White House, since every day she's not spending in the White House is a day she isn't getting fucked by Donald Trump.

Source: Twitter
Tagged: , ,