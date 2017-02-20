Angelina Jolie Gets Emotional Speaking About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie on her 'difficult' split from Brad Pitt: 'We will always be a family': https://t.co/SZGGfhUaYS— People Magazine (@people) February 19, 2017
Angelina said in part: “I don’t want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time and...and we are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.”
Source, YouTube
Hope they can work it out as family, i used to be a huge fan of brad and all this mess made me side eyes him big time.
This is harsh. But I'm almost in the same boat here. Like chill she'll be alright..... I have no energy to cry for her, she'll make it and so will her kids. It could he worse, she could be fighting child support about Brad not paying. I mean that's how it goes for a lot of women.
Edited at 2017-02-20 03:26 pm (UTC)
maybe it is just me.
a divorce with kids will always be difficult.
Anyways, they'll be fine. They'll get through it and it'll turn out fine. Their kids seem well adjusted and both seem to love their kids. People/media just gotta stop pitting them against each other and realize they're working together to figure it out like most divorced parents do except theirs is in front of the world. Shit can get messy but that's life. Wish them the best, they'll be ok.
Edited at 2017-02-20 03:22 pm (UTC)
meanwhile, brad's probably out working his way through all the rent boys in weho and throwing money at any project he knows will get him awards
come again?
But even so, if him "throwing money" means movies like Moonlight and 12 Years A Slave get to see the light of day, I hope he continues spending his money wisely.
to his defense his does have interesting projects, production wise
Edited at 2017-02-20 03:44 pm (UTC)