Angelina Jolie Gets Emotional Speaking About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt

I just hope the kids come out okay and unharmed. My heart always goes out to the kids.

i hope they can all recover from this soon :(

She already have trump and brad supporters after her, thankful she still in cambodja but it will be a fun day on internet.

Hope they can work it out as family, i used to be a huge fan of brad and all this mess made me side eyes him big time.

Why do trump supporters hate her? She isn't a democrat, she's an undecided centrist.

nothing about her politics implies shes a centrist

Do you have receipts for that? Not necessarily questioning you, I just asssumed she was a democrat for some reason.

literally nothing about her politics is centrist but ok

probably because of her stand on refugees

Why do they hate her x2? Did I miss her saying something about Trump/Hillary?

aw heartbreaking, they both seem to still love each other, i hope everyone can work through this and recover soon :(

I saw this on the news this morning, it's really sad to watch.

team kids. don't care for her or Brad.

same

same [2]

i used to like her a lot, but nowadays i'm the same.

She's a good actress

lol i typed out a snarky reply and then i realized that u urself were being snarky

I cant watch that video :(

I saw this on the news earlier, it was hard to watch. hope she and the kids are well.

aw poor dat

This is harsh. But I'm almost in the same boat here. Like chill she'll be alright..... I have no energy to cry for her, she'll make it and so will her kids. It could he worse, she could be fighting child support about Brad not paying. I mean that's how it goes for a lot of women.



Edited at 2017-02-20 03:26 pm (UTC) Reply

a lot of women have to fight for child support but sitting through fbi and cps interviews bc your husband hit your kid might be up there in terms of shitty divorce experiences jfc

i wouldnt think it is better if you husband fight the kids instead of not paying

maybe it is just me.

a divorce with kids will always be difficult. Reply

nnnnnnnn

MTE. I hope the kids are alright but I have no sympathy for Angie herself. She's reaping what she sowed.

Did she do something to her face or is it just age?...she looks different



Anyways, they'll be fine. They'll get through it and it'll turn out fine. Their kids seem well adjusted and both seem to love their kids. People/media just gotta stop pitting them against each other and realize they're working together to figure it out like most divorced parents do except theirs is in front of the world. Shit can get messy but that's life. Wish them the best, they'll be ok.



Edited at 2017-02-20 03:22 pm (UTC) Reply

werent they both leaking stuff to the media to gain support tho?

Yea but they've stopped that for awhile now so if they've decided to finally be able to be mature/cool headed about it and state that they'll be united in putting their family first then people should follow suit and let them. They're obviously all trying to move on as a family so it doesn't have to be team this team that anymore.

it definitely looks like she had fillers recently and they haven't settled yet

she's a kween and hopefully she finds peace and can move on. im just hoping she continues to work and create important films like this. no one else in hollywood is willing to speak out and put in the work the way she does.



meanwhile, brad's probably out working his way through all the rent boys in weho and throwing money at any project he knows will get him awards Reply

come again?



come again?

"working his way through all the rent boys in weho"come again?

Brad's Plan B is responsible for some of the most significant and important films in the last decade and he clearly doesn't do it for the awards considering they are movies most people don't even think people would care to watch or the academy would take notice of.



But even so, if him "throwing money" means movies like Moonlight and 12 Years A Slave get to see the light of day, I hope he continues spending his money wisely. Reply

lmao,

lmao,

to his defense his does have interesting projects, production wise

I hope she's doing OK I've always liked her.

that makes it sound like she's waiting for brad to figure his shit out. maybe i'm hearing it wrong

I genuinely feel had he immediately checked himself into rehab/gotten help/shown he was serious about changing, she would have quickly stopped the divorce.

agreed, i can see her hoping the divorce kicks him into gear



Edited at 2017-02-20 03:44 pm (UTC) Reply

I don't think she's interested in getting back together, I think she's interested in Brad getting help so the kids can still have a relationship with their dad.

