Black Sails: 404 clip + Cast tweets
Yay! Billy and Silver together again! This is... oooooh, this is dark. Remember when you used to make me peel potatoes @Tomhopperhops— Luke Arnold (@LongLukeArnold) 20. Februar 2017
About Max & Eleanor's "what would have been enough?" scene:
Why are these emotional pirates fucking up this awesome Maroon War show? #BlackSails— Luke Arnold (@LongLukeArnold) 20. Februar 2017
And of course, he and Toby Schmitz tweeted about THAT SCENE:
There was a version of this script where she answered. With performances this good we don't need it. We know 💔 https://t.co/WysjfazE09— Luke Arnold (@LongLukeArnold) 20. Februar 2017
Silver mentioned Thomas Hamilton.— Luke Arnold (@LongLukeArnold) 20. Februar 2017
In unrelated news, popular social media platform Tumblr just set itself on fire #BlackSails
Mouths the name Thomas Hamilton silently. Reaches for stiff drink. 🥃 #ShiverMeTimbers #BlackSails @LongLukeArnold @TobyStephensInV— Toby Schmitz (@fallofasparrow) 20. Februar 2017
Sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6
Crew, how is everyone recovering from that twist?
as I said over on ontd_blacksails, I'm Silverflint trash, but Dimplemas was always my first love and always will be. I love Silverflint as it gives Flint a second chance at love, but bc it never competed with Dimplemas, who will forever be perfect and untarnished. Now that the possibility of Thomas is back in play, Silver hew?
I mean those tweets
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Thomas has to be alive, rite? Like there is no way they're fucking with us on this
RIGHT
Seriously tho, there was no reason for Max and Silver be talking in depth about this LGBTQ retreat in the upstate Florida/downstate Georgia wilderness that is reform-minded that just so happens to cater to undesirables in families, prominent families. In London. And it just so happens that Silver turned into the WTF emoji when Max tells him this, and then he presses her to ask specifically what kind of families. And just in case the viewers weren't sure, it also just so the fuck happens that Silver mentions this possibility to Flint (albeit hypothetically at this point) and they have another little chat about Thomas and whether or not Flint would give up the war to have him back. And he would, you know he would.
I'm down for this being the actual death of Flint. Reunion with Thomas Hamilton. But I know it's not gonna be that simple and even if it happens it'll probably be heartbreaking and unspeakably sad and I'll cry actual human tears because there is no happiness on Black Sails ever
SPEAKING OF. ANNE. MY GOD, MY SWEET ANNE.
Ugh, that sequence was brutal, and what she did for a crew that frankly doesn't appreciate her the way they should was heroic and hard to watch and she is the GOAT, fuck your faves. Jack is still sitting there mute and useless as a corpse and Anne has got to realize she's outgrown him. She's paid whatever debt she thinks she's owed probably years before the events of this show, she needs to move on and into the loving embrace of Max.
Eleanor...ugh, god. She's trying to be redeeming in my eyes with her convo with Max and whatnot and idk, I still think she's gonna die. I just don't think they'll let her live. I'm excited to see Flint and Eleanor together, those fucking 2. Flint has got some kind of angle, I know he does. Is he gonna work with Eleanor for real for real or is he gonna backstab her? I don't know which I want. And Silver's in a bit of a pickle, isn't he. He and Flint tag-teaming the heauxs was so much fun to watch, but it hurts my heart because it's not gonna last, Billy's already gotten inside Silver's head talking about Madi. Which I find fascinating, because between Billy and Flint, Silver, which of the two POINTED A FUCKING GUN AT MADI AND HER MEN AND GAVE THE ORDER TO FIRE
Flint has done nothing but protect Madi in your absence. If Madi's in danger of being corrupted by anything, it's gonna be by you your damnself, Silver. Even Hands said Flint was counseling Silver to be reasonable. I have a feeling Silver is gonna go too far too fast with his villainry, especially with Flint gone now. Also fuck Billy. Fuck his beard, fuck his biceps, fuck his general life endeavors. He was petulant as fuck this episode and he's not gonna wanna give up the treasure either, not to get Flint back. UGH WHAT A MESS
I am intrigued by the entrance of King Julius, Breaker of Chains. A CHALLENGER APPEARS. He hates the pirates so I imagine Madi is gonna have to play point on that. I also did not appreciate the slave sequences at the beginning of the episode. It felt longer than it actually was and I could've done without it tbh. I expect to be given a torture sequence involving former slaves getting some payback on the masters.
Ugh this episode was really really good but I'm really preoccupied with the notion that Thomas might still be alive. I will renounce any and all ties and affiliations with the notion that Silver should be shacking up with Flint if Thomas is alive. The ending would be bittersweet, ugly sobbing, utterly magnificent L I F E and I will accept nothing else now.
(also I wish I didn't have to go to work rn. I'll be back w more feelings.)
actual footage of me:
Edited at 2017-02-20 06:00 am (UTC)