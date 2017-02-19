give me dern or give me death



i already love it Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao



I like the way you think Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

First EP was kinda eh, was expecting a bit more. Some of the directing choices are kinda off putting, but I'll probably finish it since it's only 7 episodes and there's nothing else really on. Reply

Thread

Link

im not really into suburbia drama but this was really good. granted, they have really great actors in this. Reply

Thread

Link

every time i dream about running away from my state i always picture a place like that *just like that* T___T a beautiful town by the ocean

it was a bit slow but this is just ep 1 so i hope it pick up the pace cause i got no patience lately Reply

Thread

Link

i liked it but i also think i fell asleep during a couple key scenes lmao. unless we're not supposed to know who the murder victim is yet? Reply

Thread

Link

they were purposely being vague about that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was waiting for this post!



I really enjoyed it but I also was expecting more drama. idk?



I hate that I spoiled myself and now know what happens the entire series Reply

Thread

Link

i love the book. this is already a great adaptation IMO. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like the casting is so on the nose. Reese is so perfect as an affluent suburban mom, Shailene is perfect as the literal plain Jane, of course Zoe is playing a free-spirited hippy.



I have to say, Nicole looks so beautiful here. The hair is perfect on her. Reply

Thread

Link

that wig is really flattering. she looks so great when she eases off the fillers and botox and stuff. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nicole was So gorgeous. Also her and Alex looked really good together as a couple and I hate to say it because he's a woman beater Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they def play the perfect shiny couple well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i miss her with red hair so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love the book and the casting is so perfect. I'll watch the first ep tomorrow with my mom Reply

Thread

Link

Why did i think this was a movie i'll never be bothered to go and see?! Defs going to watch this Reply

Thread

Link

I'm irritated ASkars has to be a domestic abuser but I'm hf the rest of it fo sho. Reply

Thread

Link

oh man I wanna watch this so bad. I hope it comes out on iTunes. Still not done the book... (ontd reading challenge flop) Reply

Thread

Link

I just finished watching it. It was pretty good...about what I'd expected, really. I read the book last month and liked it enough. I think I liked the build-up more than the conclusion Reply

Thread

Link

I was interested in this. How was it? Reply

Thread

Link

it was intriguing. mostly setting up characters. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Solid setup overall. It didn't blow me away, but the cast is so stellar that I'll definitely keep watching. Reply

Thread

Link

Loved the first episode. This cast is great and I thought the direction was beautiful. Reply

Thread

Link

Is this a mini- or a series? And does this follow the book, or did they say that they changed events? Reply

Thread

Link

miniseries. it's only 7 episodes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

didnt love it, but the cast is p great and i see the potential~. this preview def got me excited for the rest. Reply

Thread

Link

it was so good, the scenes of shailene in the blue dress totally reminded me who the father of her kid is.



excited to see how everything turns out. Reply

Thread

Link