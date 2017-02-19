February 19th, 2017, 11:24 pm ilouboutin "Big Little Lies": In The Weeks Ahead Source: YouTubeAnyone watch? Tagged: black celebrities, books / authors, nicole kidman, reese witherspoon, shailene woodley, television - hbo Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2828 comments Add comment
i already love it
I like the way you think
it was a bit slow but this is just ep 1 so i hope it pick up the pace cause i got no patience lately
I really enjoyed it but I also was expecting more drama. idk?
I hate that I spoiled myself and now know what happens the entire series
I have to say, Nicole looks so beautiful here. The hair is perfect on her.
excited to see how everything turns out.
Zoe is such a beautiful combination of her parents. She's pretty without trying. Jealous.
Edited at 2017-02-20 06:00 am (UTC)