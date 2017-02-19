Writers Guild Awards honor Moonlight, Arrival, and The Americans
The annual Writers Guild Awards took place tonight. Moonlight and Arrival won big, taking home the top prizes for Original and Adapted Screenplay (op reminder: both are competing for Adapted next week at the Oscars), while on the TV side The Americans and Atlanta were the big winners.
Full list of winners are behind the cut:
FILM
Original Screenplay -- Moonlight
Adapted Screenplay -- Arrival
Documentary Screenplay -- Command and Control
TELEVISION
Drama Series -- The Americans
Episodic Drama -- This is Us, "The Trip"
Comedy Series -- Atlanta
Episodic Comedy -- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, "Kimmy Goes on a Playdate!"
New Series -- Atlanta
Long Form (Original) -- Confirmation
Long Form (Adapted) -- The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
Short Form, New Media (Original) -- The Commute, "The Party"
Short Form, New Media (Adapted) -- Fear the Walking Dead: Passage, "Part 4"
Animation -- BoJack Horseman, "Stop the Presses"
Comedy/Variety Talk Series -- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Comedy/Variety Sketch Series -- Saturday Night Live
Comedy/Variety Special -- Triumph's Election Special
Quiz and Audience Participation Series -- Hollywood Game Night
Daytime Soap -- General Hospital
Children's Episodic -- Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street, "Mel vs. The Night Mare of Normal Street"
Children's Special -- "Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas"
Documentary (Current Events) -- TIE Frontline, "The Choice" & "Inside Assad's Syria"
Documentary (Non-Current) -- Jackson Robinson, "Part One"
TV News -- 48 Hours, "Muhammad Ali: Remembering a Legend"
TV News Commentary -- CBS Sunday Morning, "CBS Sunday Morning Almanac: June 12, 2016"
RADIO
Documentary -- ABC News Radio, "Chernobyl: 30 Years Later"
News -- ABC News Radio, "World News this Week: August 26, 2016"
PROMOS
On-Air Promos -- CBS On-Air Promotion, "CBS On-Air Reel"
Graphic Art and Animation -- Lifehacker.com, "The Real History of Cinco de Mayo"
VIDEO GAMES
Video Game -- Uncharted 4: Thief's End
