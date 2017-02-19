Writers Guild Awards honor Moonlight, Arrival, and The Americans

and none for gretchen weiners, and by gretchen weiners i mean lala land Reply

Thread

Link

Thank god bc the script wasn't good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeeeee BOI Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





ughhh i just finished moonlight for the first time and omg i was dragging my ass bc i was so worried the hype would have been too much but NOPE, what a beautiful film. i've been like this all night with no regrets. Reply

Thread

Link

thats how i felt too but it only made me feel more emotional, im tearing up just thinking about that movie gdi Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yasss Arrival!



You go, Glen Coco! Reply

Thread

Link

So happy it's getting recognition at all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched La La land tonight. It took a while bc I kept pausing it. I was hoping it would get better but by the end I disliked both characters and the script wasnt good. It was pretty to look at i guess, but idk, I didn't even find it charming. It felt... forced? Twee? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Compared to Arrival and Lion, I HATE THE MOVIE. It's fine. It's nothing special. It felt like it was trying too hard! The more I think about it, the angrier I get because Hollywood is so fucking narcissistic! A movie about us?! ALL THE AWARDS. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

same feel Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

moonlight beating the best picture frontrunner and a writers showcase for a screenplay award is amazing.



Edited at 2017-02-20 05:08 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

mte I hope this really solidifies Barry's oscar since everyone is talking about Lion's surge rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lion deserves more. It's so good. Ugh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The Americans is the best drama on tv so they got it right. Reply

Thread

Link

yesssss, I love Moonlight, Arrival and Atlanta so much. <33333 (I'm very glad for Hidden Figures' success, but it's not an amazing movie and both Moonlight & Arrival deserve the Adapted Screenplay Oscar way more, imo.) Reply

Thread

Link

yea i think people should differentiate between it being great that hidden figures is such a success and it deserving big awards. it doesn't and it also doesn't need them considering its box office. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

kinda true that direction and screenplay are not far above average, but taraji is rly great (and so are the other women, completely elevate the material) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





I mostly liked the changes that were made with the exception of a teeny bit at the end.





In the shooting script instead of Black telling Kevin he's the only man he ever touched/who touched him and then going straight to an image of Kevin holding him and then to Little in the ocean, there's a bit of dialogue when they're in Kevin's room where Black is trembling and Kevin turns off the light to make him more comfortable and they kiss and Black says he's still shaking. It's really sweet and tender and cathartic.

I read the Moonlight script this weekend and I was surprised how different the shooting script was from what we actually ended up seeing. Like not hugely different, but a lot of scenes were actually longer and got edited down.I mostly liked the changes that were made with the exception of a teeny bit at the end.In the shooting script instead of Black telling Kevin he's the only man he ever touched/who touched him and then going straight to an image of Kevin holding him and then to Little in the ocean, there's a bit of dialogue when they're in Kevin's room where Black is trembling and Kevin turns off the light to make him more comfortable and they kiss and Black says he's still shaking. It's really sweet and tender and cathartic. Reply

Thread

Link

there's a part of me that would have loved the original ending but i don't think chiron would have been ready for that at that point. and i so love how the ending now ends on the picture of him as a child because kevin embracing him like that - that kind of intimate yet innocent gesture of love - is something he has needed since a child. i see the whole third act as kevin bringing chiron's true self and that caring, sensitive child back out of him so i think there would have been something slightly off in it ending in sex/implied sex.



that said barry jenkins said they did film the original ending and if anyone wants to leak the footage i wont complain lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's probably. hopefully included as a feature in the DVD release. 🙏 *prays* but ia with your comment. it didn't need to be sexual. I really liked how it was like. Kevin was comforting a child and then they cut to Chiron as Little Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can you link me to where i can read these? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Kinda OT but I just came back from watching Elle and ugh..I'm so mad, I need to vent. Isabelle Huppert is a gift and she's never given a less than marvelous performance, but not even her acting could save this disgrace of a male fantasy turned into film. Gratuitous violence against women is an understatement here. Now I can't root for her at the Oscars because I don't wanna see this movie get any more recognition. If you haven't seen this Elle I'd advise to skip it, especially if you've even been a victim of sexual assault. Just...don't #my2cents.



P.s. I'm watching Moonlight on Thursday, I can't wait any longer.





Edited at 2017-02-20 05:24 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

she should be nominated for things to come instead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haven't seen that one yet but she should be nominated (and win) for anything BUT Elle. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah tbh that was exactly my fear with Elle and why I've avoided it. I've been curious about Huppert's performance, but I just don't think I could sit through the movie. I don't trust a man to make that kind of movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm really happy with all of these awards!



Drama series was a super tough category though. Westworld may have been my favorite for writing, even though it's my least favorite show of those. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm sad no one is hyped about arrival Reply

Thread

Link

I'm super hyped. I just got my mom to watch it and she loved it, even if she was confused. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like it would have been hyped way more if amy got the nomination, sigh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i loved it but idk if i would wanna watch it again since i think the twist is what made it so engaging Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched it for a second time and everything clicked into place because I knew the twist. I loved it even more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. It's definitely one of the best movies of the past year and even one of my favorites of the past few years. That twist really got to me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i really liked it and it was beautiful but i felt like the twist was kinda a letdown. i was expecting more tbh but it was revealed great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Moonlight was so great, I didn't expect to like it so much. Reply

Thread

Link

is arrival rlly good? my friend was so hype abt it bc they filmed it at her school and with her prof lol Reply

Thread

Link

yep. just make sure u don't read spoilers first. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

really good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link