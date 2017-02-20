lucy-jlm-100

Elementary 5x14 "Rekt in Real Life" Promo


Holmes and Watson investigate the murder of a former professional eSports video game player who died after being assaulted in front of his fans during a live video stream. Also, Shinwell approaches Joan for advice when his teenage daughter asks to meet with him for the first time in years.

Back for a limited engagement:


"#HelloKitty 🐱 (I said it for you @jonnylmiller) #iamquitepleased with my #dressingroom sign ☝🏼 #Elementary @elementaryofficial #nyc 🗽"

