Elementary 5x14 "Rekt in Real Life" Promo

For his Trainspotting 2 wig?? (I'm just guessing; I have no idear about the shooting schedules.) Reply

They actually bleached his hair again just for T2. His poor hair. Reply

In one interview JLM said he wanted Sick Boy to have a shaved head in T2, but Danny Boyle vetoed his idea because the bleached blond look was so iconic.



He shaved his head IRL before he left to promote T2 in the UK. So did Ewan (for Fargo). Maybe they made a pact or something lol. Reply

This ep was way too convoluted for me, as they often are, but OMG YES I LOVE KITTY ♥ So glad she's back. Reply

Enjoyed the episode (especially Shinwell). Hope they do some Joan and Sherlock-centric episodes soon.



I didn't like Kitty at all so I hope she's not sticking around. Reply

fun fact, they actually got real professional gamers to be extras in this and have even referenced their handles in past episodes before. theyre super smash bros professionals lol. Reply

