IDGAF I will miss this show...I will not miss Lena's boobs every ep tho



Edited at 2017-02-20 03:41 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

this ep made me laugh a lot but (and this is kind of nitpicky) i really wish they would've let allison williams just keep a top on during her sex scenes. it's always way more awkward that she's sort of holding her arms in front of her boobs all the time.

Reply

Thread

Link

is she still doing that lol? i only watch this show off and on now, but i remember that from the first couple seasons and it was SO weird. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the horror scene was fucking great lol. i can't believe her weapon of choice was a wooden spatula.





i'm so sick of jessa. Reply

Thread

Link

I really loved this episode. I died @ Desi trying to get into the house. Reply

Thread

Link

this season is so good Reply

Thread

Link

Seemed like just yesterday when this overrated plain show started and got so much hype, it's already being 6 years of same ol thing? Nice for them I guess. Reply

Thread

Link

i've been watching since season one so i feel like i need to finish it out. 6x01 was the episode equivalent of seeing an old friend/acquaintance and saying you'll definitely "get coffee" but obviously never intending to follow through but somehow it ends up happening and you wish it didn't.



this episode was a lot better. the desi/hannah/marnie thing made me laugh a lot. jessa remains my least favorite. Reply

Thread

Link

i don't wanna watch this season but this next episode seems interesting and it looks like it will be one of those 'single character focus' eps which are always good tbh... actually i wonder if the whole show could've been better if it had been a series of continuous vignettes, almost movie-like episodes, with recurrent characters coming in as background characters throughout. Reply

Thread

Link

"He looks like someone in the Pacific Northwest knit a man."



I'm enjoying this season about as much as 2 and 5. Would've been nice to see Shoshanna go off on Jessa in a bigger way though. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah. i was def hoping she would punch her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link