February 19th, 2017, 07:30 pm cecilia_tallis Girls 6x03 Promo - "American Bitch" Hannah has a tense meeting with Chuck Palmer, an author she once greatly admired, about the disturbing allegations swirling around him. (airs February 26, 2017)source Tagged: girls (hbo), lena dunham, television - hbo, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1212 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-02-20 03:41 am (UTC)
i'm so sick of jessa.
this episode was a lot better. the desi/hannah/marnie thing made me laugh a lot. jessa remains my least favorite.
I'm enjoying this season about as much as 2 and 5. Would've been nice to see Shoshanna go off on Jessa in a bigger way though.
idk what to think of this plot/summary.............. (i don't really watch the show and i'm angry @ the one time i did because mIMI ROSE HOWARD DESERVED BETTER AND THIS SHOW SUCKS I HOPE WE NEVER HEAR FROM LENA AGAIN)