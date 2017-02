i feel really bad for eugene

things do not look good for him Reply

Thread

Link

I was enjoying the vacation from Negan's hamminess. Even this week's super weird "Planet of the Apes" vibe at the junkyard was less pretentious, and those people gave me serious secondhand embarrassment. Reply

Thread

Link

Me too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can't we just get an hour of sexy smirking Rick close ups instead of 12 Years A Eugene? Reply

Thread

Link

the show that jumped the shark and is now just doing the most outlandish things...so i just focus on richonne <3 lol Reply

Thread

Link

We got some nice richonne moments tonight <3 I loved it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Richonne was on fire tonight <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously, i need more of them now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can't we just skip 711 and have 712 air next Sunday??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr! like 7x12 is gonna make me pass out. i legit requested PTO for the monday after, lmfao im a mess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The only reason why I watch Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same tbh lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not looking forward to more Negan next week 😑 Reply

Thread

Link

ugh i guess we're going to make up for lost negan time great Reply

Thread

Link

Tonight's episodes was actually good. Loved having some Daryl and Carol! Missed them together. Not looking forward to more Negan. So I'm sure that'll be an hour of boredom for me. Reply

Thread

Link

Caryl <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They are so cute together. I hate when apart but if it gives us scenes like that, I'm all for it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've really missed seeing their friendship too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Now I realize why I liked the last two eps more than usual... No Negan ugh Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh, Negan. I'd rather watch Carol read a book and eat cobbler for an hour. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't wait for that pos Negan to get his ass kicked. Reply

Thread

Link

ewww negan



i really liked this ep Reply

Thread

Link

Tonight's ep was fun Reply

Thread

Link

I felt like I was watching syfy with those junkyard people tbh

Reply

Thread

Link