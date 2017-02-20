franco on casting selena gomez in 1930s drama 'in dubious battle'
- deidre behar sat down with franco where he opened up about casting gomez in an unexpected role
- i think selena is incredibly talented and i don't know what people think, but it seems to me she hasn't done tons of movies like this she even said that to me when i asked her to do this, she was like, 'yes, i want to be a part of your world, i want to try it. i'm going to go on this adventure.'
- 'i knew she was a great actress, that people wouldn't be expecting her in this and that i could put her in this and she would nail it and she did.'
the former disney channel actress stars as lisa london in in dubious battle, based on the john steinbeck novel about a 1930s labor movement
