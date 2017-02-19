Ben Mulroney's Dad and David Foster perform for Trump

you're surprised???? he's seemed like nothing but a prick to me Reply

MET

i've never paid much attention to his personal life, honestly, but he's collaborated with so many of my favorite singers. surprised they've all been involved with such trash! oh well, guess he's #cancelled Reply

he is but he also donated to hillary's campaign so idg what he's doing there Reply

honestly whoever is president doesn't impact ppl like him at all. even if he did donate to her it really doesn't mean shit. he only denied organizing the inauguration bc of how bad it would look. Reply

fuck all these rich privileged assholes paying $200K to have access to the president and watch state diplomacy discussions. like I realize govt have always been corrupt but this is just, unprecedented. Reply

David Foster ain't shit. And fuck his ex Yolanda and her shitty daughters. Reply

I find Ben Mulroney is so annoying. I hate when he appears on my tv. Reply

i'm not even canadian and i hate him. Reply

OF COURSE NOT CONVICTED CROOK BRIAN MULRONEY WOULD. SHOVE THAT GST UP YOUR THIEVING, CROTCHETY OLD ASS YOU BASTARD Reply

We already knew david foster was a piece of shit Reply

Yeah, wasn't it rumored he wanted to perform at the inauguration but his gf talked him out of it? Reply

Ofc that pos ex-PM would Reply

The shit that goes down at Mar-a-Lago should be enough to get this fuck impeached. Membership fees double after he is elected? People pay a fee and get access to POTUS? He's doing "War Room" business in an open dining area by the light of cell phones? Three straight weekends at the "Winter White House," in 30 days? GTFO of here. Did you all read about how he was wining and dining club members in New Jersey telling them they could sit in on Cabinet appointee meetings? Reply

when is this dumb shit going to get impeached Reply

when the FBI finds all the moles Reply

I feel like if he makes it through March then he's in for the full 4, possible re-election. Reply

idk but I feel like protests are just going to increase now that the cold weather is breaking here in DC Reply

I read like 3 or 4 members of the Mar-a-Lago club are up for cabinet positions or something. It's such bullshit. Reply

David, Yolanda, her tedious daughters, they all are annoying.



mulroney is garbage, of course he would hang and sing for fellow garbagepeople Reply

lmao when Ben Mulroney is the headline.



Martin Brian Mulroney PC, CC, GOQ is a Canadian politician who served as the 18th Prime Minister of Canada from September 17, 1984, to June 25, 1993. Reply

tbh i'd take ben's annoying ass over his dad and his fucking gst any day Reply

On a lighter note, I lmao when i read this.



- Trump, who lied, about a terrorist attack, pissed off SWEDEN, which is nigh on impossible



- Trump was banned from IKEA for life — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) February 20, 2017

I'm really surprised none of the networks have picked up on the NYT story, and confirms Cohen and Sater's in the dossier.On a lighter note, I lmao when i read this.

Trump is too stupid to even put together anything from Ikea with his tiny hands. Reply

What NYT story? Reply

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/19/us/p olitics/donald-trump-ukraine-russia.html



tl;dr a Putin-backed Ukranian lawmaker, a convicted mobster who's friends with Donald Trump, and his Russian-linked personal lawyer (who's being investigated for, guess what, his links to Russia) came to Michael Flynn (fired for lying about his contacts with Russia) with a plan that would essentially gift (the illegally annexed sovereign Ukrainian territory of) Crimea to Russia, and lift all related sanctions. Info that was stated in the Steele dossier. tl;dr a Putin-backed Ukranian lawmaker, a convicted mobster who's friends with Donald Trump, and his Russian-linked personal lawyer (who's being investigated for, guess what, his links to Russia) came to Michael Flynn (fired for lying about his contacts with Russia) with a plan that would essentially gift (the illegally annexed sovereign Ukrainian territory of) Crimea to Russia, and lift all related sanctions. Info that was stated in the Steele dossier. Reply

And yet McCain will do absolutely nothing that actually matters to stand up to Trump. Reply

Dear WaPo, CNN, NYT, etc.,

is OP trolling or do they not know that brian mulroney was the PM lol? Reply

i think they're trolling since they said foster is best known for real housewives lol Reply

my bad! Reply

ok but david foster IS best known for rhobh. it's not like a lot ppl actually watched princes of malibu or brody would've never joined the hills. Reply

let's hope trump follows mulroney's example of having the lowest approval ratings ever. what a blow to his ego. oh wait he'll just call them fake. ooop. Reply

doesn't he already? he's at like 35% or something isnt he Reply

