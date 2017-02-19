becky

Ben Mulroney's Dad and David Foster perform for Trump



- The father of noted tv host and entertainment reporter, Ben Mulroney, was attending a cancer fundraising dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

- David Foster, best known for his appearances on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, invited Ben's dad up to sing 'When Irish Eyes are Smiling'.

- Ben's dad is infamous for performing that song with Ronald Reagan in the 80s.


Source 1 & 2
Tagged: , , ,