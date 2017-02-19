Ben Mulroney's Dad and David Foster perform for Trump
- The father of noted tv host and entertainment reporter, Ben Mulroney, was attending a cancer fundraising dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
- David Foster, best known for his appearances on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, invited Ben's dad up to sing 'When Irish Eyes are Smiling'.
- Ben's dad is infamous for performing that song with Ronald Reagan in the 80s.
Martin Brian Mulroney PC, CC, GOQ is a Canadian politician who served as the 18th Prime Minister of Canada from September 17, 1984, to June 25, 1993.
