Christine Baranski returns to TV with The Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight
Why Christine Baranski couldn't quit Diane Lockhart: https://t.co/5O06d7IXxG #TheGoodFight pic.twitter.com/fzndBt3mkz— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 19, 2017
- Says that there are few roles for women her age and even less that are good, strong roles like Diane
- The Good Wife showrunners, the Kings, were initially only supposed to be there for the pilot but are now there for the whole season
source
Who watched? I LOVED it. Baranski is queen.
I liked the first episode. I think getting the focus off Alicia will do some good for the show.
"The Good Wife showrunners, the Kings, were initially only supposed to be there for the pilot but are now there for the whole season"
These doesn't give me much hope tho.
she's a bit too pretentious for me sometimes so i'd rather not read her interviews lol