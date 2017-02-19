Christine Baranski returns to TV with The Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight

I liked the first episode. I think getting the focus off Alicia will do some good for the show. Reply

Diane is my fave,she is everything, also I love Lucca and I'm here for the lesbian main character but my only complain is why ruin Diane's life ): , she deserved all good things in the world ): ):



"The Good Wife showrunners, the Kings, were initially only supposed to be there for the pilot but are now there for the whole season"



I don't know much about Illinois employment law, but can you really be fired because your dad was arrested for fraud? Reply

that's probably the unofficial reason they fired her but they did explicitly say they can fire anyone at anytime for no reason which is not uncommon in a lot of places. i'm sure they can come up with some b.s. reason though and i doubt it'd be worth it go legal toe to toe with them over it in her case. Reply

Ya'll should watch the Korean version, it was good. Reply

