Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Christine Baranski returns to TV with The Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight


  • Says that there are few roles for women her age and even less that are good, strong roles like Diane

  • The Good Wife showrunners, the Kings, were initially only supposed to be there for the pilot but are now there for the whole season


source

Who watched? I LOVED it. Baranski is queen.
Tagged: , ,