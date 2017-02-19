February 19th, 2017, 04:39 pm hisjulliet The Walking Dead 7x10 Sneak Peek + VIEWING POST sourceI can't wait to see Rick [Spoiler (click to open)]give his girl the kitty statue 😩❤ Tagged: television - amc, television promo / stills, the walking dead (amc) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 8787 comments Add comment
I'm rarely here now. ;_;
Cant wait for delusional tumblr fans of Beth all mad about it tho...but seriously caryl is the worst ship of all time
im glad i deleted all TWD people from my tumblr I dont need nonesense all over my dash
it was cool
i turned to amc just at the right time, its the epic walker kills by the most badass couple <3
i got elementary to watch
if i was in a zombie apocalypse i would just put on a nice outfit and die lol