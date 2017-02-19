i'd rather have this post be early than not at all Reply

Pls no Negan Reply

what happened to the island of lesbians?? Reply

they made Tara promise to keep their existence a secret, I'm assuming at a critical point in the fight she's going to have to give up their location to try and join forces Reply

maybe the girl who let tara go will come find them/save their asses at some point Reply

Yay! Will have to watch later.



I'm rarely here now. ;_; Reply

ewww...is going to be a Daryl/Carol fanfic service...brb barfing 4ever.



Cant wait for delusional tumblr fans of Beth all mad about it tho...but seriously caryl is the worst ship of all time Reply

i think this ep will be focusing more on them. which is just fantastic since i still want daryl to die and carol is pissing me off. as for caryl, idec. get together or dont, just make it something definitive Reply

shipping in general is stupid, imo, and any ship involving greasy daryl is gross



im glad i deleted all TWD people from my tumblr I dont need nonesense all over my dash Reply

i didn't watch last week, did anything important happen? Reply

rick and michonne clothes lined a bunch of zombies

it was cool Reply

lmao i saw that gif, looked gnarly af Reply

Rick & group went to the Hilltop & the Kingdom asking for help in fighting Negan, got turned down by both (although some of the Hilltop people want to defy Gregory and fight). Daryl stayed at the Kingdom so Negan won't find him. Father Gabriel took all the food from the pantry and disappeared but left a note that said "boat". Rick & group then headed to where Rick & Aaron got the supplies from the boat a few episodes ago, and were surrounded by a group of strangers with guns. Rick smiled. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] the cat statue michonne found in the episode "Clear"? okay i haven't watched since last season, is that spoiler before the cut true? are we talking about Reply

It's not the same one, but he finds a different one and gives it to her. Reply

rick is looking sexier than ever tbh Reply

that spoiler! <3 <3 <3 7x12 is gonna kill me for sure



i turned to amc just at the right time, its the epic walker kills by the most badass couple <3 Reply

hope this doesn't go over an hour

i got elementary to watch Reply

according to the channel guide, the ep is 1 hour and 6 minutes long tonight. Reply

wheres The Good Fight discussion post?? Reply

I don't watch this show (and I never will). That was literally just a minute long clip of people walking. Is that what the show is like? Reply

lol no Reply

yes. pretty much. Reply

If you thought the walking in that clip was bad you should have seen earlier seasons. Reply

It ain't called the walking dead for nothing Reply

im now watching last weeks....Aarons boyfriend.......... Reply

i watched 6 seasons of this show bc i think jdm is hot and now im waiting for s7 to come to netflix



if i was in a zombie apocalypse i would just put on a nice outfit and die lol Reply

