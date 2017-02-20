Oh, fuck off. Not clever.



Edited at 2017-02-20 01:09 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

hmmi expect angry comments here Reply

Thread

Link

Are pansexuals a part of the LGBT community?



Because this post has the lgbt tag and I'm not sure about that tbh... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

of course?? still haven't seen any logical explanation of how pansexuality is a different thing than bisexuality that wasn't filled with transphobia tho Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i dont even know what a pansexual is so your guess is as good as mine Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes? the way it was explained to me, pansexuals are open to relationships with people of any gender or sexuality. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We are part of the LGBT community because we date people that identify as male, female or genderfluid whereas bisexuality believes there are only 2 genders; male and female. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it was obvious it was a joke but she was dumb for doing it Reply

Thread

Link

also that's not a pan anyway so it falls flat on all levels lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol fr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte. how you gonna make a pot & pan joke yet only show one of those objects?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was so confused for a bit..."is potsexual a thing I just haven't seen yet?" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

right like?.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw it and thought "if this isn't a real coming out, you in danger girl". Reply

Thread

Link

What the fuck, can people stop doing this.... Reply

Thread

Link

It's part of heterosexual culture Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was obvious she was joking. Reply

Thread

Link

Not cool Reply

Thread

Link

I understand she was joking but it wasn't funny? At all. Reply

Thread

Link

All these straight special snowflakes that want to be cute/funny but fall flat. Reply

Thread

Link

Girl pls. Reply

Thread

Link



Pansexual Prince David Rose is less than impressed. Reply

Thread

Link

yas! white wine, red wine, and rosé loving king Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i started watching this show bc of all the gifs posted here Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

your gifs really make me wanna watch this show Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I added this show to my queue solely based on your gifs Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

*sees comments above*



doing the lords work







also, I don't understand why its this show of all things to have such high quality gifs, but i'll take it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh Sansa... Reply

Thread

Link