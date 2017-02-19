10 (5) Celebrities Who Received the Lifetime Movie Treatment
Anna Nicole Smith
In 2013 Lifetime aired the original movie Anna Nicole, starring Agnes Bruckner as Anna Nicole. The film details the "swift rise and fall" of Smith, chronicling her early life as Vickie Lynn Hogan, marriage to J. Howard Marshall, and her untimely death.
Aaliyah
The 2014 movie Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B was riddled with controversy prior to its release. The movie was met with resistance from the family and original lead Zendaya dropped out of the project. Alexandra Shipp went on to play the role.
Elizabeth Taylor
What was supposed to be Lindsay Lohan's "comeback" role, Liz & Dick was released in 2012. The film chronicles the roller coaster relationship between Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, and their double marriages and subsequent divorces.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Lifetime's William & Kate: The Movie tells the history of William and Kate's early romance and 9 year courtship.
Whitney Houston
Yaya DaCosta, of America's Next Top Model fame, starred in Whitney, directed by Angela Bassett.
ontd, what's your favorite lifetime original movie/moment?
What?
Although, one thing that's really fun is to have a combination hallmark + lifetime original movie marathon, the juxtaposition is hilarious.
I love Lifetime originals
1) The movie was basura. However, the JT character was accurate ☝️
2) I'm glad Britney is still with us.
Also, I dunno why they altered what she said in For The Record so much, considering the stuff she did say would have fit into the narrative they were trying to pitch with this travesty.
Did anyone watch from straight a's to xxx? That was ridiculous and hilarious
Edited at 2017-02-20 01:24 am (UTC)
What happened to that trend from two years back over the "unauthorized" movies on tv shows that was going on? I only ever watched the Full House one and it fell flat.
I am disappointed VH1 is doing the Jodeci movie--I can't imagine they make it as OTT as it should be.
Same about Jodeci. I don't know how VH1 got the rights before BET, but at least it won't be Lifetime quality since the TLC movie was good.
I feel like Lifetime and LMN has way too many tv shows and the movies they make now are really bad, even for lifetime standards. Their old movies from the 90s are so much better. Idk maybe it's because of them being so old I can excuse how bad they are.
I mean, Look at it!
Look!
the brit movie was so bad, the timeline was all over the fucking place. i thought the girl playing her was really cute though.