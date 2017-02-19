hey arnold

10 (5) Celebrities Who Received the Lifetime Movie Treatment




Anna Nicole Smith

In 2013 Lifetime aired the original movie Anna Nicole, starring Agnes Bruckner as Anna Nicole. The film details the "swift rise and fall" of Smith, chronicling her early life as Vickie Lynn Hogan, marriage to J. Howard Marshall, and her untimely death.


Aaliyah

The 2014 movie Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B was riddled with controversy prior to its release. The movie was met with resistance from the family and original lead Zendaya dropped out of the project. Alexandra Shipp went on to play the role.

Elizabeth Taylor

What was supposed to be Lindsay Lohan's "comeback" role, Liz & Dick was released in 2012. The film chronicles the roller coaster relationship between Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, and their double marriages and subsequent divorces.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Lifetime's William & Kate: The Movie tells the history of William and Kate's early romance and 9 year courtship.

Whitney Houston

Yaya DaCosta, of America's Next Top Model fame, starred in Whitney, directed by Angela Bassett.


