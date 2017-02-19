10 (5) Celebrities Who Received the Lifetime Movie Treatment

directed by Angela Bassett

Bobbi Kristina was upset she wasn't cast and called her a man on twitter Reply

I just had a perception that Angela Bassett was bigger than that, did she had a personal vendetta against Whitney? Reply

She should be bigger but she definitely is bigger than a lifetime movie lmao, maybe she just wanted to direct and they give her the chance?? Reply

lmao I just watched the trailer, and YaYa is acting like she is an a ANTM challenge haha

Lol, why Tyra still doesn't have a Lifetime movie? She def has a story! Reply

The Anna Nicole movie was good imo. I also loved the Marilyn Monroe one with Kelli Garner. Reply

Remember the days when we got quality celebrity movie adaptions.... Jackson 5, Tina Tuner.. Reply

the jacksons is still so good. Reply

I remember the Elvis and Priscilla movie that used to play on VH1 alll the time too. I must've watched it a thousand times lol Reply

I actually really liked the Toni Braxton biopic. And, while not Lifetime, the TLC Story is def one of the best budget cable biopics ever. Reply

everyone thought it was gonna be shit based on those pics of lil mama. Reply

and the ~gag~ is that she was the best of the trio LOL Reply

I don't think I've watched any of the LMN movies since the flower in the attic series, and I didn't even watch the last one of that.



Although, one thing that's really fun is to have a combination hallmark + lifetime original movie marathon, the juxtaposition is hilarious. Reply

All lifetime movies are fuuny/sad made but i still find myself watching them lmao Reply

I remember watching the Brittany Murphy movie a few times. Reply

Their biopics? Not so much. I was watching that Britney movie a few hours ago.



1) The movie was basura. However, the JT character was accurate ☝️



2) I'm glad Britney is still with us. Reply

they could have at least casted someone who can dance for britney's Reply

This actress was a terrible dancer. I know Lifetime is laying into the fact that they know their movies are trash, but the casting for this movie was ridic. Reply

I watched it, and the thing I hated the most was the "omg they took the sextape!" scene, which I had never even read rumour wise...



Also, I dunno why they altered what she said in For The Record so much, considering the stuff she did say would have fit into the narrative they were trying to pitch with this travesty. Reply

Just here to say Yaya is gorgeous, damn, I wanted her to win ANTM, she is definitely the most famous one from that season tho, I think.



I'm still not over that dollar tree version of Britney's iconic 2000 VMA performance. They didn't even try to get the wardrobe right. Sad! Reply

I thought Zendaya DIDN'T get the role and afterwards everyone was like u dodged a bullet girl





Did anyone watch from straight a's to xxx? That was ridiculous and hilarious



Edited at 2017-02-20 01:24 am (UTC) Reply

i did . it sure was Reply

When that man shows up in her room I'm like what hotel would do this? The front desk will definitely call you Reply

The Elizabeth Taylor movie was almost legendary until it wasn't.



What happened to that trend from two years back over the "unauthorized" movies on tv shows that was going on? I only ever watched the Full House one and it fell flat. Reply

i streamed the beginning of the mp one and had to close it after 20 min. so bad and low budget. Reply

lol I had completely forgotten they did a melrose place one Reply

re-forget it . Reply

i watched the saved by the bell and 90210 one it was ok to me . I would like them to do a Charmed one Reply

if they played their cards right, a charmed one would be a masterpiece. Reply

the watch post for the liz movie was SUCH a great time Reply

Omg I hosted a viewing party at my house for Liz&Dick lol. It was so much fun. We drank a shit ton of sparkling wine and trashed the mess out of that awful movie. Good times. :') Reply

It wasn't Lifetime, but I was surprised how good the BET movie about New Edition was.



I am disappointed VH1 is doing the Jodeci movie--I can't imagine they make it as OTT as it should be. Reply

The NE movie was so good that I watched it like three times. The boys recording their own versions of the songs was good except Poison.



Same about Jodeci. I don't know how VH1 got the rights before BET, but at least it won't be Lifetime quality since the TLC movie was good. Reply

yeah agreed BET and New Edition . yeah BET should do Jodeci the same people who did NE Reply

I watched the Aaliyah one and it was a mess.



I feel like Lifetime and LMN has way too many tv shows and the movies they make now are really bad, even for lifetime standards. Their old movies from the 90s are so much better. Idk maybe it's because of them being so old I can excuse how bad they are. Reply

I mean, Look at it!



Look!

I mentioned like 100 times, but "Alicia Silverstone"'s hair in the Brittany Murphy movie was an iconic moment.I mean, Look at it!Look!

They had to be trolling. Reply

wow. they didn't even attempt to try. Reply

what LOL Reply

oh my word Reply

omg lmao Reply

this is making me scream Reply

That side by side tells me everything I need to know about that Britney movie. Reply

lmao like it doesn't even look like they're referencing the same thing. I'd never connect the photos without context... Reply

