JLO on Ellen: says she's just friends with Drake, chooses between Zac Efron and Harry Styles
ICON and Performer of our Generation, Jennifer Lopez is gonna be on Ellen this week so of course it's time for a preview. She talks about dating younger guys, Drake and she would go for between Zac Efron or Harry Styles.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3E4TlQ0
ONTD choose one:
A)Drake
B)Zefron
C)soon to be Oscar nominated actor, Harry Styles
D) No one!11
I want a pink outfit
I'm not hating cause I love her, but it's just hilarious how she is always perched on the red carpet and presenting stuff. I hope she does a major good movie or album soon that gets her some attention (Shades of Blue does not count).