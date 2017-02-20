seb 1

JLO on Ellen: says she's just friends with Drake, chooses between Zac Efron and Harry Styles



ICON and Performer of our Generation, Jennifer Lopez is gonna be on Ellen this week so of course it's time for a preview. She talks about dating younger guys, Drake and she would go for between Zac Efron or Harry Styles.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3E4TlQ0tDhw

ONTD choose one:

A)Drake
B)Zefron
C)soon to be Oscar nominated actor, Harry Styles
D) No one!11
