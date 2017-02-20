JLO on Ellen: says she's just friends with Drake, chooses between Zac Efron and Harry Styles

Love the colors she's working.

I want a pink outfit Reply

Thread

Link

Drake is the best looking out of that bunch so I'll say him Reply

Thread

Link

why isn't casper on the list for jlo

Reply

Thread

Link

love her makeup and outfit Reply

Thread

Link

she looks amazing and I pick D) no one. Reply

Thread

Link

D. Thanx Reply

Thread

Link

I just realised that she is everywhere (almost) every awards season (especially the Golden Globes, Grammys and Oscars) without ever being nominated.



I'm not hating cause I love her, but it's just hilarious how she is always perched on the red carpet and presenting stuff. I hope she does a major good movie or album soon that gets her some attention (Shades of Blue does not count). Reply

Thread

Link

fame whore. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's insane to me how popular she was in the early 2000's like she was an absolute superstar and truly dominated pop culture back then with Batfleck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so who did she pick? Reply

Thread

Link

you have to wait till tomorrow.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how annoying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One dance boy Reply

Thread

Link

harry styles Reply

Thread

Link

younger men are attracted to her....not the other way around :) Reply

Thread

Link