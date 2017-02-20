Britney serving on instagram
Britney posted a hot pic from one of her random photoshoots, where else, on her instagram of course! The picture seems to be from late 2015 when she was sporting short(er) hair, but one thing's certain, Brit is feeling haself.
Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/BQtX4_a
Coming back looking delicious!
just another day as the queen
i love her sfm
Edited at 2017-02-20 01:11 am (UTC)
hahaha
one of my fav looks of hers was the circus video
Edited at 2017-02-20 01:36 am (UTC)
We all know what she looks like irl so I do not know the point of this post.
Honestly I do not get the point of stanning for her anymore at all.
She cant sing, cant dance, doesn't have hits anymore, looks a haggard mess and doesn't even want to be a popstar.
What are people stanning for?
Her lip syncing in vegas? Y'all know drag queens do it better ( and half of them look better 👀), right?
Are they stanning for nostalgia of bops from 15 years ago?
Has no new pop girl come along with a personality and a semblance of substance for yall to cling to?
Are Britbot stans the type of people who say "high school is the best time of your life!"
I have so many questions.