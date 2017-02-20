Britney serving on instagram

Hot! I like her hair short Reply

Her instagram is my favorite. It's so pure with minion memes, grainy stock photos, and random art she reposts from the instagram explore portal. I love Britney 💙 Reply

lol I love that she shoutouts random wellness bloggers and makes their entire life/career hahaha



just another day as the queen Reply

I remember she called Jessica Lowndes life goals and I was so endeared like girl you're Britney Spears lol a pop legend and you're calling a cw actress life goals Reply

lol this is cute Reply

not mentioning the Fifth Harmony one. lol. Reply

i love her ig Reply

I love her insta. its so normal. usually celebs overthink every single pic. she just posts a lot of random shit. Reply

i love it when she posts videos with random songs like she'll use mazzy star to a video of her kids playing in the yard lol Reply

Did she really do this with a Mazzy Star song? Which video?? 😂 Reply

i love her sfm lmao yes https://www.instagram.com/p/BE_aeEJ m8Lg i love her sfm Reply

This is killing me LMAO I love it Reply

Most celebrities use instagram as a business or way to promote themselves and their brand but she uses like a normal person it's refreshing Reply

A flawless comment about Queen Britney with a beautiful icon ♡ Reply

Aw ty! Gaga is very beautiful to me I wish people aren't such assholes about her appearance all the time Reply

i think she's super pretty Reply

I do too I love her nose and eye shape and her bunny teeth personally. But calling her nosega makes people laugh for whatever reason 🙄 Reply

i have a similar nose and i'm super self-conscious about it so when i read the nosega comments it makes me upset :(

Reply

i dont know why but i get a bit weirded out when i see nudes and religious jewelry.



Edited at 2017-02-20 01:11 am (UTC) Reply

hahaha yeah, she needs to learn some respect and keep her clothes on like GaGa!!hahaha Reply

is this from ahs or one of her videos lol Reply

I think it is from Judas music video.

Reply

It's from the Alejandro video Reply

Using blasphemy as entertainment is as cheap as a comedian telling a fart joke. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 8, 2010

Reply

i love when she has short hair, it looks so cute like that.



one of my fav looks of hers was the circus video Reply

Edited at 2017-02-20 01:36 am (UTC) That photo reminds me of this photo shoot and the one she did with the short blonde wig from 2007. Reply

She looked so good here. I hate what she's done to her nose, mouth area, and eyes. She truly didn't need to mess with her face. If anything, she should've had laser treatments and maybe peels to help with her skin. Still love her though and her body is INSANE! Reply

Has katy apologized yet?? Reply

no but she's tanking on the charts so..... Reply

Serving photoshop and filters.

We all know what she looks like irl so I do not know the point of this post.



Honestly I do not get the point of stanning for her anymore at all.

She cant sing, cant dance, doesn't have hits anymore, looks a haggard mess and doesn't even want to be a popstar.

What are people stanning for?

Her lip syncing in vegas? Y'all know drag queens do it better ( and half of them look better 👀), right?



Are they stanning for nostalgia of bops from 15 years ago?

Has no new pop girl come along with a personality and a semblance of substance for yall to cling to?

Are Britbot stans the type of people who say "high school is the best time of your life!"



I have so many questions. Reply

