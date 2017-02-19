too bad they are't giving Olivia her last name so they could nickname the baby Opal. Reply

Aw, the baby's cute and I love her name! Congratulations to them.



Also, I've always thought the double A names like this sound awkward but Olivia Patricia seems to work well for some reason? I don't understand. LOL. Reply

I think it's the cadence that works. Olivia is shorter than Patricia, so the names seem more harmonious. Reply

I love the name, I really hope the werid pretentious names trend is gone now (yes Beyonce, I'm looking at you) Reply

congrats! she looks adorable :D



i binge watched life with derek a few weeks ago thanks to a mention here, and the chemistry between derek and casey was unbelievable lol Reply

Yes! Dasey will always be an OTP of mine and they have so much chemistry (and LOL, both Michael and Ashley have admitted they ship it too). Reply

i used to watch it when i was a kid and thought nothing of it, and now i'm like oh no i ship it!! it's extra problematic when they have more chemistry with each other than their actual love interests lol Reply

don't know who that is, but that is a really cute baby!! grats Reply

a normal name that they spelled normally unlike alyvia alyn-lind's parents. Reply

my #1 name pet peeve: one name ending with the same sound the next name begins with, like "Patricia Anne" really annoys me lol Reply

LOL, the double "A" names like "Alexandra Diana" always sounds awkward to me but for some reason, Olivia Patricia is working for me. Reply

Yup. It's like... You better pray your baby doesn't have a speech impediment because they might not be able to say their own name Reply

I'm too broody ATM to deal with this cutie Reply

lol that baby looks so happy Reply

