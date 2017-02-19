February 19th, 2017, 07:26 pm klutzy_girl Ashley Leggat welcomes daughter Olivia Patricia Anne Life With Derek's Ashley Leggat and her husband, Jeremy Williams, welcomed their first child a little early on February 17th - a daughter they named Olivia Patricia Anne.Source Tagged: actor / actress, birth, canadian celebrities, celebrity social media Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1515 comments Add comment
too bad they are't giving Olivia her last name so they could nickname the baby Opal.
Also, I've always thought the double A names like this sound awkward but Olivia Patricia seems to work well for some reason? I don't understand. LOL.
i binge watched life with derek a few weeks ago thanks to a mention here, and the chemistry between derek and casey was unbelievable lol