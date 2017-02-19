Wonder Woman first look at Ares + Ares actor revealed

There's gonna be a Steve Trevor pop tooo uuuggghhh decisions. Reply

Thread

Link

Where?!! I need it in my life! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

https://funko.com/blogs/news/new-york-t oy-fair-reveals-wonder-woman



I need him, he's so cute already ugh I need him, he's so cute already ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg!! Yes yes yes I need him! He is so cuteeee!

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





i do not approve of this ares i do not approve of this ares Reply

Thread

Link

MTE. He doesn't seem very Ares-like at all; he doesn't seem god-like at all -- unless it's God of the Weasels.



Edited at 2017-02-20 12:39 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Definitely the superior Ares. Hard to believe he's been gone for 15 years now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nice icon. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed. Kevin Smith is the one and only. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bae 😍 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg my first crush! I was so sad when I found out he died Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, yes. I knew I was so gay when I found myself drooling watching that show lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Please be good movie, please !! I don't care that much for the other ones but I want this one to suceed. Reply

Thread

Link

these villains are always so bland. nice casting though.



kinda want that wonder woman funko (from her own movie) Reply

Thread

Link

remus lupin? oh my! Reply

Thread

Link

lol that was my first thought Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same here!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idgaf about the movie but I have loved every bit of Hippolyta merchandise i've seen Reply

Thread

Link

also damn we beat the 'I don't know why anyone would buy Funko' crowd! I love that Mera! Reply

Thread

Link

I want this movies to be good so bad. Need the Mera pop and all the WW pops. Reply

Thread

Link

I hope this movie is good. Reply

Thread

Link





Also, I love him in everything, butttttt there's only ONE Ares.



Why cast David Thewlis is he's going to be mostly CGIed over? Or is he?Also, I love him in everything, butttttt there's only ONE Ares. Reply

Thread

Link

That face <\3 Ugh can't believe it's been 15 years. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope this movie is good cause I've been waiting for too long for it Reply

Thread

Link

I need Funko to give me the classic bullets and bracelets pose WW. And a Laurel Lance funko. Reply

Thread

Link





anyway this cover of his helmet as the tree is sick. liam sharp is amazing:

Looks like my latest cover is up on Newsarama! :-) pic.twitter.com/3nHdcXNlfL — Liam Sharp (@LiamRSharp) February 11, 2017

what a random choice for ares. but ill wait to judge fully ofcanyway this cover of his helmet as the tree is sick. liam sharp is amazing: Reply

Thread

Link

that concept art looks like angelina jolie Reply

Thread

Link

There was a test screening yesterday. I'm upset that I possibly spoiled the entire movie for myself already. 😞 Reply

Thread

Link

Remain spoiler free, how good did people say it was??? D: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not familiar with the comic, but why didn't they go with someone that looks like Chris Hemsworth? Reply

Thread

Link





Because the character is either all armored up or he was an old skinny guy (New52 reboot). They are mainly using him for his voice and probably a deception scene. Because the character is either all armored up or he was an old skinny guy (New52 reboot). They are mainly using him for his voice and probably a deception scene. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad Ares is indeed in the film! Yas! Reply

Thread

Link

STEVE TREVOR BAE HAS A FUNKO! OMG. HYPED! Reply

Thread

Link