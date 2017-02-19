Kim Kardashian Robbery Scene Photos Released

Crime scene photos from the Paris hotel where Kim Kardashian was bound, gagged and robbed at gunpoint of more than $5 million in jewelry on October 3rd have been released by France's TF1 News Channel.TF1's footage includes photos of the bedroom, the bathroom where she and the building's concierge were tied up and the tape and gag used to restrain her (at approximately :55 in the video at the source - sorry, won't embed). There are also stills from surveillance video that appear to show suspects staking out the building before the robbery.Seventeen people were arrested in January in connection with the crime. Seven were released, and the other ten were indicted for charges including robbery, kidnapping and being in an organized gang. Kardashian met with French police last month to give further details of the attack.