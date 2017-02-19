Madonna shares cute video of newly adopted twins singing "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star"

That's not how lucky star goes Reply

lmao Reply





She makes me sick. Her own kids don't like her so she takes these children away from their families? If she really gave a shit, she'd take a few million of her own money and build their community up and make that a lifelong commitment. Reply

Wow are you OK? You're absolutely seething over things you don't know about Reply





Wouldn't it make more sense and be more humane to help the parents financially? Reply





They are orphans, so… Are you watching Fox news? Is that what's going on Reply





Orphans because the family is broke. Give the family what it needs. Reply





Presumably they don't have families that want/can take care of them? I don't think Malawi is just handing children out to random white ladies I hope. Though idk why she doesn't just adopt an american child. Reply





Read their laws. That's exactly what they're doing. Reply





I'm getting too opposite response here. in the post it says their father gave them up because he can't afford to take care of them. I hope he didn't want to keep in contact with them/didn't really want them back because otherwise :/ Reply





Malawi has incredibly strict rules. They weren't allowed to change their names this time, to preserve their cultural heritage Reply





She can change them once they're citizens of whatever country she's a citizen of these days. Reply





Wow intense,

Her adoptions arw definitely controversial but alot what you said touched hatred. It seems she is now ok with her children, she didnt abuse them or anything , it seems mother and kids disagreement , which every family has. Reply





read the post totally wrong and thought she named them twinkle, twinkle and little star. Reply

She probably named them both Rocco Reply





Me too! Lmao I was like wtf, that's how she named them?? Reply





Just finished Swing Time and it reminds me of this.



Also, still side-eyeing her for 1) her incompetent, shitty school drama in Malawi 2) adopting from a country with hazy adoption laws, which is really unfair for the parents and children there. Reply

