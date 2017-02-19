Madonna shares cute video of newly adopted twins singing "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star"
Madonna shares cute video of newly adopted twins singing "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star": https://t.co/cjXYMsKYF8 pic.twitter.com/ejohT1YaBB— Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 19, 2017
- Madonna and Lourdes first met twins over a year ago when their father was unable to support them and gave them up for adoption.
- Same case was with David and Mercy (their father wasn't able to support them, he placed David and Mercy in the Home of Hope orphanage at seven weeks old)
- Both girls, who don't speak fluent English yet, are accompanied by a Malawian caretaker to help with the transition.
Her adoptions arw definitely controversial but alot what you said touched hatred. It seems she is now ok with her children, she didnt abuse them or anything , it seems mother and kids disagreement , which every family has.
Also, still side-eyeing her for 1) her incompetent, shitty school drama in Malawi 2) adopting from a country with hazy adoption laws, which is really unfair for the parents and children there.
thats good to hear. aw mercy playing the piano. <3