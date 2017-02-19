Madonna shares cute video of newly adopted twins singing "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star"





- Madonna and Lourdes first met twins over a year ago when their father was unable to support them and gave them up for adoption.
- Same case was with David and Mercy (their father wasn't able to support them, he placed David and Mercy in the Home of Hope orphanage at seven weeks old)
- Both girls, who don't speak fluent English yet, are accompanied by a Malawian caretaker to help with the transition.

